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Bosun Lawal at training with Ireland. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
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Uncapped Bosun Lawal left out of match day squad for play-off semi-final

Liam Scales has also been omitted due to suspension.
11.50am, 26 Mar 2026

UNCAPPED STOKE CITY midfielder Bosun Lawal has been omitted from the Republic of Ireland’s 23-man match day squad for tonight’s crunch World Cup play-off semi-final against Czechia.

Celtic defender Liam Scales also misses out due to suspension, as Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side prepare for battle in Prague this evening. Ireland need a victory to progress to a home play-off final in the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday 31 March against either Denmark or North Macedonia.

Both Lawal and Scales were included in the original 25-man squad for the Czechia game, with Lawal getting the nod ahead Charlton’s Conor Coventry among other midfield options.

“He is physical and taller, he can cope with what we expect what this game will be about”, Hallgrimsson said of Lawal at the time.

Lawal has been sidelined with injury lately and Stoke boss Mark Robins has said he wants Lawal to remain at the club rather than link-up with Ireland, but Hallgrimsson felt at the time that Lawal was fit to join the squad.

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Scales will be available to face either Denmark or North Macedonia on Tuesday, be that game either a play-off final or a friendly.

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