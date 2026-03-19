Uncapped Harvey Vale included in Hallgrímsson's Ireland squad for World Cup play-offs

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has included two uncapped players in his 25-man squad ahead of next Thursday’s World Cup play-off away to Czechia.

QPR attacker Harvey Vale has been called up for the first time, with the former England underage international having received Fifa clearance to switch his allegiance six days go.

A left-footed player who primarily operates off the right-hand side for his club, Vale has scored three goals and laid on five assists in 24 first-team appearances for the English Championship club this season.

The 22-year-old, who captained England to an U19 Euros title in 2022, qualifies for Ireland via a grandparent.

Vale came through the ranks at Chelsea, for whom he made seven senior appearances, the last of which came against Shamrock Rovers in the Uefa Conference League in December 2024.

Barnsley forward David McGoldrick has not been recalled despite last week expressing his willingness to end his international retirement, but Swansea City striker Adam Idah has been deemed sufficiently fit for inclusion.

Middlesbrough midfielder Alan Browne is back in the reckoning, as is Robbie Brady, who returned to action with Preston in February and is continuing to work his way back to match fitness.

Advertisement

Brady and Browne, back in the mix. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Liam Scales has been included in Hallgrímsson’s squad despite being suspended for next Thursday’s meeting with Czechia at Prague’s Fortuna Arena. The Celtic defender would be available to face either Denmark or North Macedonia in the event that Ireland were to advance to a play-off final.

However, Festy Ebosele, who is in the same boat as Scales in terms of suspension, has been omitted this time around having fallen out of favour with his club, Turkish side Istanbul Başakşehir, in recent months.

Uncapped former U21 goalkeeper Josh Keeley has been called up once again to Hallgrímsson’s squad.

The Dunboyne native, who plays for League One side Luton Town, received his first senior call-up for last June’s friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg, having previously trained with the senior team 12 months earlier.

Keeley, who began his professional career at St Patrick’s Athletic, has kept 11 clean sheets in 38 first-team appearances for Luton this season.

Republic of Ireland squad for World Cup play-offs

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Mark Travers (Everton), Josh Keeley (Luton Town).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Jimmy Dunne (QPR), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O’Brien (Everton), John Egan (Hull City), James Abankwah (Watford), Liam Scales (Celtic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Alan Browne (Middlesbrough), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Southampton), Harvey Vale (QPR).

Attackers: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Johnny Kenny (Bolton Wanderers, on loan from Celtic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United, on loan from Ipswich Town), Sammie Szmodics (Derby County, on loan from Ipswich Town)