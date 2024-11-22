Maguire slips back in Tour Championship, Power withdraws through injury in Georgia

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS slipped back in the second round of the LPGA’s season-ending Tour Championship after a round of four-over 76.
Maguire was two shots off the lead after the opening round in Florida, carding a strong round of three-under 69. But today’s round leaves the Cavan golfer on one-over, 11 shots behind leader Angel Yin.
Maguire only had seven pars in an eventful round, with four birdies, six bogeys and one double bogey.
The Waterford native had endured a disappointing first round of four-over 76, which left him 12 shots off the lead. He played the first three holes of his second round, before withdrawing at the fourth due to injury.
Patrick Fishburn currently leads the tournament by a shot from Maverick McNealy and Lee Hodges.
Meanwhile Seamus Power has withdrawn from the RSM Classic in Georgia on the PGA Tour due to a back injury.
