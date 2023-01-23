Maguire finishes in tie for ninth as Henderson clinches LPGA Tour opener

BROOKE HENDERSON FIRED a two-under-par 70 to clinch a wire-to-wire four-shot victory at the LPGA Tour’s season-opening Tournament of Champions in Florida on Sunday.
Leona Maguire finished in joint-ninth alongside Ashleigh Buhai. Maguire carded a three-under 69 in her final round to finish on six-under for the tournament, picking up five birdies and two bogeys on her way to the finish.
The 25-year-old Canadian Henderson, who entered the final round with a commanding three-shot lead, maintained her composure to seal the 13th LPGA victory of her career in convincing style.
Henderson fired two birdies and a bogey to reach the turn at one under, 15 under overall, and then rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-five 15th to take a four-shot lead at 16 under.
She finished with three straight pars to claim her first tournament since last July’s Evian Championship major win.
“It’s just been an incredible week and a great way to start the new year,” Henderson said after the win.
“I always try to win a couple of times each year, so to get to one right away, right out of the gate, takes a little bit of the pressure off.
“It’s exciting to be in contention and even more exciting to hoist trophies.”
Sweden’s Maja Stark finished tied for second place after a roller coaster final-round 69 which included three bogeys in her opening seven holes before a late birdie blitz vaulted her up the leaderboard.
After a birdie at the ninth, the 23-year-old rattled in five birdies down the stretch to finish at 12 under for the tournament.
England’s Charley Hull finished tied alongside Stark after an erratic closing three-under-par 69.
Hull’s round included five birdies, an eagle, a double-bogey and two bogeys as her bid to chase down Henderson fell short.
Nations Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this springBecome a Member
Nelly Korda, who started the day in second place alongside Nasa Hataoka three off the pace, was unable to mount a final round charge, posting a level-par 72 in a round with three pars and three bogeys.
Korda finished fourth on 11 under while Japan’s Hataoka was forced to settle for fifth place after a two-over-par 74 left her on nine under.
Three other players — South Africa’s Paula Reto, Japan’s Yuka Saso and Mexico’s Gaby Lopez — finished tied for sixth on eight under.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS