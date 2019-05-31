Maguire misses out on weekend's action at US Open after dismal second round

LEONA MAGUIRE WAS unable to undo her poor start to the US Open in Charleston this evening, a second round of 76 leaving her six shots outside the cut and bringing to an end her involvement in South Carolina.

Ireland's Leona Maguire at Country Club of Charleston on Friday. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Cavan native struggled on the back nine yesterday and began Friday’s second round +4, one shot adrift of those looking for a place in the weekend’s action.

Starting on the 10th, Maguire carded six pars on the bounce before her game started to unravel.

Back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th rocked the 24-year-old. She went on to pick up bogeys on the first and third holes around the turn – a run of four bogeys in six holes killing her chances of progressing to Saturday’s third round.

A final bogey on the fifth brought to an end a tricky second round and she closes out her week with just two birdies in 36 holes. Rounds of 75 and 76 see her finish on +9, six adrift of the cutline.

Stephanie Meadow is the only other Irish involved at this year’s major in the US.

At time of writing she is currently +1 through four holes and +4 for the tournament.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: