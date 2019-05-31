This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 31 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maguire misses out on weekend's action at US Open after dismal second round

The Cavan native continued where she left off after Thursday’s poor start in South Carolina.

By Cian Roche Friday 31 May 2019, 10:55 PM
1 hour ago 812 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4664258

LEONA MAGUIRE WAS unable to undo her poor start to the US Open in Charleston this evening, a second round of 76 leaving her six shots outside the cut and bringing to an end her involvement in South Carolina.

LPGA: U.S. Women's Open Conducted by the USGA - Second Round Ireland's Leona Maguire at Country Club of Charleston on Friday. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Cavan native struggled on the back nine yesterday and began Friday’s second round +4, one shot adrift of those looking for a place in the weekend’s action.

Starting on the 10th, Maguire carded six pars on the bounce before her game started to unravel.

Back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th rocked the 24-year-old. She went on to pick up bogeys on the first and third holes around the turn – a run of four bogeys in six holes killing her chances of progressing to Saturday’s third round.

A final bogey on the fifth brought to an end a tricky second round and she closes out her week with just two birdies in 36 holes. Rounds of 75 and 76 see her finish on +9, six adrift of the cutline.

Stephanie Meadow is the only other Irish involved at this year’s major in the US.

At time of writing she is currently +1 through four holes and +4 for the tournament.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie