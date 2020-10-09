BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 9 October 2020
Leona Maguire six shots back after opening day of Women's PGA Championship

Maguire is back out on course at 6.34pm on Friday.

By AFP Friday 9 Oct 2020, 1:46 PM
Maguire: three-over on Thursday (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE is six shots off the early pace after battling her way to a three-over par round on day one of the Women’s PGA Championship.

The Cavan native had two birdies and three bogeys to make the turn in one-over par, and after a double-bogey six at the 10th, steadied the ship to card an opening round of 73.

Maguire is back out on course at 6.34pm on Friday as she looks to close the gap on overnight leaders Kelly Tan and Brittany Lincicome.

World number 189 Tan, seeking her first LPGA victory, and Lincicome, who is chasing a third major, both opened with three-under par 67s.

A third-place pack on 68 included New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, Sweden’s Linnea Strom, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Mexico’s Gaby Lopez and Americans Danielle Kang and Cydney Clanton.

© – AFP, 2020

