Leona Maguire has lead on final day of PGA Championship with Stephanie Meadow in hot pursuit

LEONA MAGUIRE SNATCHED back the outright lead going into the final day of the Women’s PGA Championship at Baltrusol.

And Jordanstown’s Stephanie Meadows is only two shots off the summit followng a brilliant round of four-under par – four birdies, one bogey – which brought her right into contention.

But it is Maguire who has the lead, and just when it looked like two bogeys on the back nine, including a six on the par-five 17th, would give South Korea’s Jenny Shin a lifeline on Sunday, the Cavan native delivered a birdie on the par-five 18th to give her added momentum.

Leona Maguire leads after 54 holes. Take a look at who will be chasing her in the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. @ROLEX | #ROLEX pic.twitter.com/3Byg51Mk3K — KPMG Women's PGA Championship (@KPMGWomensPGA) June 24, 2023

Shin put the pressure on with three birdies on the front nine, and after adding two on 14 and 16 she made sure to give Maguire no respite.

The 28-year-old made the ideal start with a birdie on the first, adding a second on the seventh, but when she bogeyed 11 three pars on the bounce settled any possible nerves.

Leona Maguire birdies the last to take a one shot lead heading into Sunday at the #KPMGWomensPGA. pic.twitter.com/3GOB3Ej4Wc — KPMG Women's PGA Championship (@KPMGWomensPGA) June 24, 2023

Then the fun began with four to play, a birdie on 15 followed by a bogey on 17 before that all important putt on the 18th (above) to take the outright lead.

Shin is the closest challenger but the form of Meadow is intriguing given a 73 on day one was followed by 68. She went one better on Saturday, her only blemish being the bogey five on the 10th having hit two birdies in the front nine.

That early blip on the back nine didn’t hamper her confidence, though, with a futher three birdies ensuring Maguire has some local competition on Sunday.

