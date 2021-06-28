Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 28 June 2021
'I played really solid all week'- Maguire beaming after career-best major finish

The Cavan native finished in a tie for 15th at the Women’s PGA Championship.

By Sinead Farrell
Leona Maguire [file photo].
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEONA MAGUIRE SAYS she’s satisfied with the standard of golf she produced at the Women’s PGA Championship, where she secured her best-ever finish at a major.

The Cavan native finished in a tie for 15th at the tournament in what was her sixth top-20 finish in 11 tournaments this season. Her consistent run of results will likely see her break into the world’s top-50 rankings.

“I felt like I played really solid all week,” Maguire told ASAP Sports after the tournament where she finished on four-under overall. 

“Stuck to my game plan. I played some really solid golf. I was very disciplined, went at pins that I could go at and played smart at other holes. Only put one ball in the water this week, which I felt was pretty good. Overall to have had a total under par around this golf course is something I’m really happy with.

“You had to be so patient on this golf course. I mean, the leaders are shooting some incredible scores, but for me it was kind of hanging in there, taking the chances when I got them. If I could have holed a few more putts could have been a bit better, but overall happy with how I played, and I think it might be my best major finish so far, so yeah, progress.”

Maguire’s twin sister Lisa was also at the Women’s PGA Championship, offering advice and assistance to help her sibling to another impressive finish on the LPGA circuit.

“Yeah, she’s been out here for a few weeks. It’s definitely been really nice to have her here. She knows my game just as well as me. I was struggling with my driver a little bit some of the practice days, and she pointed out my alignment was a bit off, so we worked a little bit on that on the driving range, which is a simple thing, but yeah, really great to have her here.

“She’s going home at the weekend. Yeah, she hadn’t been out since Australia of last year, so it’s been a break, so I think she enjoyed getting away from home for a little bit out to the sun, and it was fun for me having her here.”

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

