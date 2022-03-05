Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leona Maguire pushes towards top 10 as Chun takes control at World Championship

Maguire moves into a share of 15th place, seven off the lead, ahead of Sunday’s final round in Singapore

Maguire had five birdies and two bogeys on her card on Saturday.
Image: Paul Miller
Image: Paul Miller

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS a top-10 finish in her sights at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Maguire shot a three-under par 69 on Saturday — her best round of the week — to move to five-under for the tournament and a share of 15th place, seven adrift of leader Chun In-gee.

Chun was almost forced to withdraw with neck spasms earlier this week but battled through the pain barrier for a bogey-free six-under-par 66 to snatch the outright lead at Sentosa Golf Club.

The world number 34 will take a one-shot advantage over her South Korean compatriots Lee6 Jeongeun and world number one Ko Jin-young as the contest heads into its final 18-hole showdown on Sunday. 

Ko is ready to stage a strong fightback after enduring a tough day where she was left to rue several missed opportunities, especially on her front-nine.

She started promisingly with an opening birdie but dropped a shot on six to reach the turn in 36.

Ko managed to mark her card with another three birdies on holes 11, 13 and 14 to stay in the hunt for her first win of the 2022 season.

“It was a tough round because I had a lot of opportunities for birdies in the front-nine but missed them. I wanted to get more birdies today and put a little bit of pressure on myself there. I still have a chance tomorrow, and I hope to make at least seven to eight birdies then,” said Ko.

– © AFP 2022

