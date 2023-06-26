Maguire and Meadow both climb world rankings

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS moved up to 10th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, representing the highest-ever position by an Irish golfer in the women’s rankings.

Maguire came in tied for 11th at the Women’s PGA Championship at the weekend, finishing on four-under having led the tournament at the end of the third round.

The Cavan native – who won the Meijer Classic a week previously – has now climbed two places in the world rankings to a career-best 10th.

Stephanie Meadow, who finishing in a share of third in New Jersey, has also climbed up the rankings, with the Jordanstown golfer now at 89, jumping 62 places.

Jin Young Ko remains at number one, setting a new record for most career weeks spent at the top of the rankings.

The 15-time LPGA Tour winner has now entered her 159th week in the top spot. Lorena Ochoa set the previous record in 2010.

