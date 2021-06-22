Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leona Maguire jumps to career-high 63rd in world rankings ahead of PGA Championship

It continues a steady rise for the 26-year-old.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 7:34 PM
Leona Maguire.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS jumped 25 places in the world rankings following her second-place finish at the Meijer Classic last weekend.

Maguire matched her best-ever week on the LPGA Tour following a gripping battle with world number four Nelly Korda in Michigan, with her performance resulting in a major move up the rankings to a career-high 63rd.

Maguire landed a runner-up cheque in the region of €180,000, and has now shot up the rankings ahead of the Women’s PGA Championship, which gets underway at Atlanta Athletic Club on Thursday.

The Cavan native went into the Meijer Classic ranked 88th in the world rankings, but has now moved up 25 places to 63rd, with four top-1o finishes to her name this season.

It continues a steady rise for the 26-year-old, who was ranked 204th this time last year. 

