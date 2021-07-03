Membership : Access or Sign Up
Italy left-back Spinazzola out of the Euros with ruptured Achilles

The Roma defender has arguably been the best player of the tournament so far.

Leonardo Spinazzola is stretchered from the field in Munich.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

ITALY LEFT-BACK Leonardo Spinazzola ruptured an Achilles tendon in his team’s 2-1 Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Belgium, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed on Saturday.

“Tests carried out at Rome’s Sant’Andrea hospital confirmed the subcutaneous rupture of the left Achilles tendon,” the FIGC said in a statement, adding “the player will return immediately” to his club side Roma.

According to Italian press reports the 28-year-old, who injured himself on the day of the arrival of new Roma coach Jose Mourinho, could undergo surgery in the coming days in Finland.

The defender will be a big miss for Italy in the remainder of the European Championship after enjoying a fantastic tournament.

Spinazzola, who also suffered a serious knee injury three years ago, left Italy’s training camp near Florence to the applause of the entire Italy team and management.

“Unfortunately we all know what happened, but our dream continues. With this great group nothing is impossible,” Spinazzola wrote on Instagram.

“I can only tell you that I’ll be back soon! I’m sure of it.”

“The first important thing is that we’re sorry for ‘Spina’,” said Italy coach Roberto Mancini after the match in Munich.

“He didn’t deserve this injury.

“He was playing extraordinarily well. He was even one of the best in the Euro.”

Spinazzola is expected to be replaced by Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri for Tuesday’s semi-final against Spain in London as Italy chase a first European title since 1968.

© – AFP, 2021

