Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Glasgow Warriors confirm return of Nakarawa following Racing 92 sacking

The Fijian international has rejoined the club he left in 2016.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 10:33 AM
1 hour ago 3,555 Views 7 Comments
Leone Nakarawa at Racing 92.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

LEONE NAKARAWA HAS signed for Glasgow Warriors until the end of the season.

Nakarawa, 31, returns for a second spell with the Guinness Pro14 side, having been let go by Racing 92 last month.

The Top 14 outfit accused the Fijian lock of setting a “deplorable example” and demonstrating “a total lack of team spirit and a marked insubordination” after he returned late from the World Cup.

The 2018 European Player of the Year scored 23 tries in 86 games following his move from Glasgow Warriors to Racing 92 in 2016. 

“We’re rapt to welcome Leone back to Glasgow,” said head coach Dave Rennie, who’s currently preparing his side for Saturday’s Pro14 fixture away to Benetton.

“Everyone knows how dangerous he is with ball in hand and Glasgow supporters have fond memories of his previous exploits in a Warriors jersey.”

Nakarawa, whose return to Glasgow is subject to a visa and medical, made 69 appearances during his previous spell with the Scottish club.

“I’ve remained close with my ex-teammates during my time in Paris and they played a big role in my decision to come back,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Dave Rennie and the coaching staff. Glasgow Warriors play an attacking style, which suits the way I like to play.

“The pitch may be different but I can’t wait to see some familiar faces in the crowd when I run out at Scotstoun”. 

About the author:

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

COMMENTS (7)

