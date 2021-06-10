BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 10 June 2021
Ulster confirm Leone Nakarawa will no longer be joining the province

The Fijian forward failed a medical examination.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 1:28 PM
43 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5462909
Nakarawa in action against Ulster this season.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Nakarawa in action against Ulster this season.
Nakarawa in action against Ulster this season.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Fijian forward Leone Nakarawa will no longer be joining the province after failing a medical examination.

Nakarawa was due to arrive in Belfast this summer from Glasgow Warriors but the move will no longer take place.

Ulster said that the move has been cancelled “on receipt of a detailed medical report following an examination by the club at the weekend.

“This outcome is disappointing for both the player and Ulster Rugby, however, we will continue to build strongly with our preparations for next season.

“We wish Leone the very best for the future.”

The Fijian international only returned from a long-term knee injury in January and has struggled to get back to the kind of heights he previously hit with Racing 92 and during his first stint with Glasgow.

Nakarawa had been signed to compensate for the blow of losing talismanic back row Marcell Coetzee back to his native South Africa and Ulster indicated that they will now go back into the market in search of another powerful forward.

“Further updates on the 2021/22 season squad will be released in due course,” said Ulster. 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

