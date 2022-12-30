Advertisement
Friday 30 December 2022 Dublin: 9°C
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Will State Man be the one to put it up to Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle next March?
# marks out of 10
Which of these horses impressed you most at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival?
We’ve picked nine of the standout winners – now it’s your turn to have your say.
487
0
1 hour ago

AFTER FOUR BRILLIANT days of racing at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival, we’ve picked nine of the most impressive winners.

Now it’s your turn to have your say by rating each performance out of 10.

Did we miss the horse that really caught your eye? Let us know in the comments section.

Lossiemouth

Beat stable companion Gala Marceau by an impressive 7 1/2 lengths to win the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle on the opening day of the Festival. Now priced as 6/4 favourite for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.

6

Saint Roi

Too good for both Fil Dor and Hollow Games in winning the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase by 2 1/4 lengths. Currently at odds of 14/1 for what is shaping up to be an ultra-competitive renewal of the Arkle at Cheltenham, and 16/1 for the Turner Novices' Chase over two-and-a-half miles.

6

Dysart Dynamo

Always looked comfortable in the Paddy Power Beginners' Chase, but his victory became a routine one when Slip Of The Tongue fell, and ran on to win by a massive 24 lengths. Shortened to 6/1 for the Arkle as a result.

6

Blue Lord

Ran out an 11-length winner of the Grade 1 Paddy's Rewards Club Chase, leaving Captain Guinness and Chacun Pour Soi in his wake. Now a 7/1 shot for the Champion Chase, behind Energumene and Edwardstown in the antepost betting.

6

Facile Vega

Lived up to his pre-race odds of 2/9 in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle with a win that was more comfortable than the four-length margin suggested. Already the even-money favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

6

Home By The Lee

Came into the Grade 1 Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle slightly under the radar, but stayed on best over the three miles to beat his more fancied rivals by three lengths. Now 6/1 joint-favourite for the Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham.

6

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Conflated

His task was surely made easier by the late withdrawal of A Plus Tard, but Conflated still bested a high-class field to add another Leopardstown Grade 1 to his CV in the Savills Chase. Now a 12/1 shot for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

6

Gaillard Du Mesnil

Powered home in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase after his main danger Three Stripe Life fell two out. Currently the 6/1 favourite for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

6

State Man

Impressively led home a Willie Mullins 1-2-3 in the Grade 1 Matheson Hurdle. Unbeaten in his last five, and now inarguably Constitution Hill's biggest rival for the Champion Hurdle. Currently second in the antepost betting at 4/1.

6

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     