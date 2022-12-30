Which of these horses impressed you most at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival?

AFTER FOUR BRILLIANT days of racing at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival, we’ve picked nine of the most impressive winners.

Now it’s your turn to have your say by rating each performance out of 10.

Did we miss the horse that really caught your eye? Let us know in the comments section.

Lossiemouth Votes Beat stable companion Gala Marceau by an impressive 7 1/2 lengths to win the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle on the opening day of the Festival. Now priced as 6/4 favourite for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Rating

Rating

Saint Roi Votes Too good for both Fil Dor and Hollow Games in winning the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase by 2 1/4 lengths. Currently at odds of 14/1 for what is shaping up to be an ultra-competitive renewal of the Arkle at Cheltenham, and 16/1 for the Turner Novices' Chase over two-and-a-half miles.

Rating

Rating

Dysart Dynamo Votes Always looked comfortable in the Paddy Power Beginners' Chase, but his victory became a routine one when Slip Of The Tongue fell, and ran on to win by a massive 24 lengths. Shortened to 6/1 for the Arkle as a result.

Rating

Rating

Blue Lord Votes Ran out an 11-length winner of the Grade 1 Paddy's Rewards Club Chase, leaving Captain Guinness and Chacun Pour Soi in his wake. Now a 7/1 shot for the Champion Chase, behind Energumene and Edwardstown in the antepost betting.

Rating

Rating

Facile Vega Votes Lived up to his pre-race odds of 2/9 in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle with a win that was more comfortable than the four-length margin suggested. Already the even-money favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Rating

Rating

Home By The Lee Votes Came into the Grade 1 Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle slightly under the radar, but stayed on best over the three miles to beat his more fancied rivals by three lengths. Now 6/1 joint-favourite for the Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Rating

Rating

Conflated Votes His task was surely made easier by the late withdrawal of A Plus Tard, but Conflated still bested a high-class field to add another Leopardstown Grade 1 to his CV in the Savills Chase. Now a 12/1 shot for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Rating

Rating

Gaillard Du Mesnil Votes Powered home in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase after his main danger Three Stripe Life fell two out. Currently the 6/1 favourite for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

Rating

Rating