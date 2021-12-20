Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 20 December 2021
Advertisement

Leopardstown able to honour Christmas Festival tickets despite new Covid restrictions

The four-day festival is now completely sold out.

By Press Association Monday 20 Dec 2021, 1:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,264 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5635923
Leopardstown will operate at reduced capacity for the four-day festival.
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Leopardstown will operate at reduced capacity for the four-day festival.
Leopardstown will operate at reduced capacity for the four-day festival.
Image: Niall Carson/PA

SPECTATORS WHO HAVE already bought tickets for Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival will be admitted but no more tickets will be sold.

The new Covid-19 restrictions which came into effect today limit the attendances at outdoor events to 50% of capacity or 5,000 spectators, whichever is lower.

Leopardstown will able to accommodate 5,000 people per day due to a combination of cancellations and the cooperation of sponsors and stakeholders which meant those who had purchased tickets could still go if they wanted.

In a statement, the racecourse said: “Leopardstown Racecourse’s priority is to deliver a safe and enjoyable experience for all our patrons, aligned with public health directives.

“We have examined all our ticket allocations since the announcement on Friday and have had a number of cancellations from customers who will be fully refunded. We have also been working over the weekend with our commercial partners and stakeholders, and with their generous cooperation have regained enough capacity to allow us facilitate all those who purchased on public sale their tickets for the Leopardstown Christmas festival.

“As a result we are delighted that everyone who currently has a ticket for the Leopardstown Christmas Festival will be able to attend according to the details of their ticket.

“Unfortunately, there will be no additional tickets available to purchase for any day and admission without a ticket on the day of racing cannot be accommodated.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie