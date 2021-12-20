Leopardstown able to honour Christmas Festival tickets despite new Covid restrictions

SPECTATORS WHO HAVE already bought tickets for Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival will be admitted but no more tickets will be sold.

The new Covid-19 restrictions which came into effect today limit the attendances at outdoor events to 50% of capacity or 5,000 spectators, whichever is lower.

Leopardstown will able to accommodate 5,000 people per day due to a combination of cancellations and the cooperation of sponsors and stakeholders which meant those who had purchased tickets could still go if they wanted.

In a statement, the racecourse said: “Leopardstown Racecourse’s priority is to deliver a safe and enjoyable experience for all our patrons, aligned with public health directives.

“We have examined all our ticket allocations since the announcement on Friday and have had a number of cancellations from customers who will be fully refunded. We have also been working over the weekend with our commercial partners and stakeholders, and with their generous cooperation have regained enough capacity to allow us facilitate all those who purchased on public sale their tickets for the Leopardstown Christmas festival.

“As a result we are delighted that everyone who currently has a ticket for the Leopardstown Christmas Festival will be able to attend according to the details of their ticket.

“Unfortunately, there will be no additional tickets available to purchase for any day and admission without a ticket on the day of racing cannot be accommodated.”