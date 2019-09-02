This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 2 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leopardstown change race times to avoid clash with All-Ireland football final replay

The Irish Champions weekend takes place on 14-15 September.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 2 Sep 2019, 5:46 PM
7 minutes ago 118 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4792637
The Irish Champion Stakes will move to an earlier slot at 4.15pm.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
The Irish Champion Stakes will move to an earlier slot at 4.15pm.
The Irish Champion Stakes will move to an earlier slot at 4.15pm.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE RACE TIMES for the opening day of Leopardstown’s Longines Irish Champions Weekend have been changed to avoid a clash with the All-Ireland football final replay between Dublin and Kerry.

Yesterday’s draw at Croke Park has resulted in a replay being scheduled for Saturday 14 September.

Horse Racing Ireland have reacted by announcing today that their card has been changed for the day with racing to begin that Saturday 1.55pm. The feature race, the OIPCO Irish Champion Stakes, will move to an earlier slot at 4.15pm and the last of the five races to be televised live on RTÉ will go off at 5.25pm.

The change has also been made to accommodate a significant Japanese TV audience due to the exploits of Deirdre, the first ever Japanese-trained runner in Ireland, who will contend in the main race of the day.

“On a fantastic day of sporting action, we will cater for those who would like to see one of the best race meetings of the year and one of the highlights of the season, as well as the All-Ireland final replay,”  said Leopardstown CEO Pat Keogh.

“We will be bringing a big screen experience to the football replay and, as we have seen during the Dublin Racing Festival and the Six Nations, there is an incredible atmosphere watching big games on the big screens at Leopardstown.

“The news that Green Channel will show the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes live on their channel is fantastic news for the profile of the race and we’ve been inundated with media requests from Japan which underlines the interest there in their brilliant race mare, Deirdre.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie