Sunday 3 March, 2019
Navan trainer Meade lands trio of victories, while Gordon Elliott's Woods Well celebrates feature at Leopardstown

Three favourites and three wins for Noel Meade at this afternoon’s meet.

By Racing Post Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 7:12 PM
The snow made conditions difficult at Leopardstown.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

NAVAN TRAINER NOEL Meade was the toast of favourite backers at Leopardstown on Sunday afternoon when his three runners on the day all obliged.

Stable jockey Sean Flanagan teamed up with The Red Menace (5-6f) to land the Donohoe Marquees Maiden Hurdle to set the ball rolling before scoring over an hour later aboard Aint Dunne Yet (6-5f) in the Leopardstown Membership Beginners Chase.

Meade, who saddled Battle Of Midway to score at his local track on Saturday, completed the clean sweep and his Foxrock track treble when Mark O’Hare and Sixshooter ran out the five-and-a-half length winner of the concluding bumper in the driving snow.

“It’s been a great weekend – four runners and four winners,” said the jubilant trainer afterwards.

The Red Menace ridden by Sean Flanagan on his way to winning the Donohoe Marquees Maiden Hurdle Red Menace and Sean Flanagan ride to victory at Leopardstown. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Meanwhile, Galway Plate-winning jockey Mark Enright proved the hero at Leopardstown on Sunday, as he landed the feature Grade B TRI Equestrian Handicap Chase on 14-1 shot Woods Well for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud.

The gelding was involved in a three horse battle coming down to the last, but Enright held on after the horse ploughed through the fence, lost both of his irons, but still managed to boot the horse home without those aids, beating Ask Nile by three-parts-of-a-length.

In the day’s opening race, Elliott and Jack Kennedy weren’t long in getting their names on the scoresheet at Leopardstown’s final fixture of the jumps season, as the often frustrating Tombstone landed the four-runner Foxrock Cup Hurdle.

Held up off a good pace set by runner-up Three Stars, the 9-10 favourite took a while to shake off the challenge of the runner-up but eventually got on top in the last hundred yards to score by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

