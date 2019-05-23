This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'That’s a player who can immediately take us higher' - Lewandowski calls on Bayern Munich to target Sane

The Man City winger has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 May 2019, 8:35 AM
Leroy Sane could be on his way to Munich.
BAYERN MUNICH STAR Robert Lewandowski has encouraged his team to target Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Sane has been linked with a move to Bayern after a frustrating second half of the season with City, as the Germany international started just nine league matches in 2019. 

Having seen his spot in Pep Guardiola’s team called into question, Sane could opt to return to his home country after coming up through Schalke’s youth academy and starring with the club’s first team. 

Bayern secured their seventh straight Bundesliga title last weekend, and could make it a double with a DFB-Pokal final win over RB Leipzig on Saturday. 

But changes are still expected this summer after a disappointing last-16 Champions League exit to Liverpool, with manager Niko Kovac potentially leaving after just one season. 

Lewandowski believes that Sane would be a welcome addition at the Allianz Arena, telling a media roundtable: “That’s a super player with great qualities and great potential.

“I’ve already seen many times how good he is. That’s a player who can immediately take us higher, who improves the team.”

Bayern have already landed the French defensive duo of Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez ahead of next season, and Lewandowski isn’t expecting that pair to be Bayern’s last signings of the summer.

“The transfer window hasn’t even opened yet and we already have two players, I know there’s still more to come,” the forward said.

“That’s certain. Bayern has not yet said the final word with respect to transfers.”

The Poland international believes that any players coming to the Bundesliga champions will have to be ready to play right away, as the club do not have time to slowly develop players.

“If someone comes, he has to help us immediately, make us better with his quality. You don’t have any time here to develop someone for two years.

“From the very first matchday, you have to raise the quality of the whole team.”

With 22 goals, Lewandowski was crowned the Bundesliga’s top goal-scorer for the second year running in 2018-19, clinching the honour for the fourth time overall.

The42 Team

