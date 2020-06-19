This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 19 June, 2020
Sane bound for Man City exit after rejecting extension

The German has 12 months left on his contract and can listen to offers from next month.

By AFP Friday 19 Jun 2020, 2:39 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

LEROY SANE IS set to leave Manchester City after rejecting a new deal, manager Pep Guardiola said this afternoon.

The Germany international has 12 months left on his deal and has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich, with the City boss saying he would be able to leave if the club could find a buyer.

“Leroy has rejected to extend his contract,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree, he can leave. If not, he will leave at the end of his contract. 

“The club offered two or three times and he rejected it.”

Winger Sane, 24, has won the Premier League title twice at City since joining from Schalke in 2016.

However, he has not played for the first team since suffering a torn knee ligament in the Community Shield match against Liverpool in August.

