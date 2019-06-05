Bayern Munich confirm no bid has been made yet for Leroy Sané

GERMAN GIANTS BAYERN Munich insist they have not yet made a bid for Manchester City attacking midfielder, Leroy Sané.

The reigning Bundesliga champions have already expressed an interest in signing the 23-year-old, but CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge today confirmed that no move has been made to secure his services.

Speaking to German magazine Sport Bild, Rummenigge said: “We have not made an offer for Leroy Sané. It’s not that far yet.

First the player has to decide whether he can imagine coming to Bayern. If that’s the case, then we can start negotiating with Manchester City.”

The German winger made 47 appearances during City’s domestic treble-winning season, scoring 16 goals across all competitions and registering 18 assists.

Leroy Sane in training ahead of Germany's Euro 2020 qualifier matches against Belarus and against Estonia. Source: AP/PA Images

Sané failed to make an impact toward the end of the campaign and fell down the pecking order behind Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva in Manchester City’s potent attacking line-up.

Since signing with City from Schalke in August 2016, the German international has won two Premier League crowns, one FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as a Charity Shield.

Bayern will be looking to replace Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery who left the club in summer and have already signed Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for €80m.

Manager Niko Kovač came through a difficult season with the Bayern this year, despite winning both the league and German Cup. The Bavarians were pushed all the way in the league by rivals Borussia Dortmund, only securing their seventh straight domestic crown on the final day of the season.

Kovač will next season be charged with returning Bayern to a team capable of competing on the European stage. The Germans were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 this season, beaten 3-1 on aggregate by eventual champions, Liverpool.

Their last European Cup triumph came back in 2013.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!