BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 20 December 2020
Advertisement

Leroy Sane warned to shape up fast at Bayern

The former Manchester City winger has been told that he needs to start delivering for the European champions.

By AFP Sunday 20 Dec 2020, 4:08 PM
1 hour ago 3,086 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5306929
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has laid down the law to Leroy Sane, telling the former Manchester City winger that he needs to start delivering for the European champions.

A string of disappointing performances by Sane since he joined in a 50-million-euro ($61 million) move in the summer was capped on Saturday when he was removed just half an hour after entering the field as a substitute in Bayern’s 2-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen.

“We put everything possible in play” to acquire the German international, Rummenigge told Sport 1 TV, “and now he has to justify it”.

“He hasn’t yet really got into the DNA of Bayern. His task now has got to be to make his talent bear fruit,” the former Bayern forward said.

Rummenigge added: “I think he has got a good future ahead of him. We’re prepared to support any player but we have demands too. He must now take the next step.”

Sane, 24, admitted he had been surprised to be yanked off before the final whistle, telling Bild newspaper: “That is not something that has happened to me before.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Veteran midfielder Thomas Mueller acknowledged that coach Hansi Flick’s decision to remove Sane before the end of the game had been “a bitter pill to swallow” for the winger.

Flick is believed to be unimpressed by Sane’s work rate and willingness to work for the team and with France forward Kingsley Coman in fine form since he scored the winning goal in the Champions League final, Sane has mainly been used as a substitute.

With the Bundesliga now entering its winter break, Sane will have to wait until January to make an impression.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie