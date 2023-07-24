Letter from Australia: A sight to behold for the 'No one cares' brigade

THIS WAS A flying visit back to base camp in Brisbane.

The Ireland squad arrived on Friday after their World Cup debut defeat to Australia in Sydney the previous night, and were headed for Perth less than 48 hours later.

Friday was all about recovery; Saturday a day off; and Sunday it was back on an airplane and straight to the training pitch from there.

Vera Pauw and her players likely returned to Brisbane with their ears still ringing. A mammoth crowd of 75,784 had watched co-hosts Australia narrowly come out on top, having been pushed all the way by the Girls In Green.

A 52nd-minute penalty was decisive and it was ultimately a case of so close, yet so far for the Girls In Green. Brave but beaten, it’s one they will take huge confidence and belief from with Olympic champions Canada up next on the west coast.

Thursday was about so much more than a game. It was a hugely significant occasion for Irish women’s football, and one that will be looked back on fondly regardless of the result.

Sydney Harbour was abuzz from early doors, with green jerseys all over. ‘C’mon Ireland,’ fans enthused as they excitedly passed one another. My own clubmates encapsulated the excitement on the steps of the Opera House with a huge ‘Kingscourt Harps On Tour’ flag.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Megan Connolly during training in Perth today. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

They had several others; one reading, ‘Mnáwesome’ and their respective counties’ colours.

A short walk away at The Mercantile, other Irish supporters were getting started good and early. Lunch consisted of Olé- and COYGIG-ing along with your drink of choice. All sorts came together to support their country: expats and travelling supporters, young and old, football fans and others with no clue, groups of young men, women and families.

It was incredible to witness, and that continued through the day, night and wee hours.

At Stadium Australia, Irish fans were understandably outnumbered but the 15,000 or so made their presence felt. They outsung and outcheered the Aussies throughout, the roar as Ireland walked out on the world stage for the very first time simply sensational.

The players smiled and soaked up every second, but the emotion was palpable too. Amhrán na bhFiann sent shivers down the spine.

That was a common theme throughout the day. “This is actually happening,” was a constant thought, the journey to this point far from straightforward.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Katie McCabe (left) and Ruesha Littlejohn (right). Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Chats with Olivia O’Toole, Stephanie Roche and Clare Shine in the media centre as they prepared for co-commentary duties served as reminders of that — and hammered home just how monumental this was.

The general consensus from Pauw and her players was disappointment afterwards. But there were no shortage of positives, and they showed that they belong at major tournaments from their opening effort.

While the squad travelled later on Friday, a 6am flight back to Brisbane was on the cards for The 42. Bleary-eyed but still buzzing after an all-nighter, a rewatch was required with an abundance of work to be done.

Elsewhere in the group, Nigeria held Canada to a 0-0 draw in an ideal outcome for Ireland. That was a big topic of conversation through media interviews at the team’s Emporium Hotel on Saturday morning.

“Tiredness is only mindset during tournaments,” Pauw told reporters as she sipped her second double espresso of the day.

The mood was good, though those up for media were surely feeling hard done by on their day off. Louise Quinn emerged as the only injury concern, wearing a protective boot on her left foot after a knock and following Denise O’Sullivan as another scare. But the towering centre-half is expected to play against Canada on Wednesday.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Louise Quinn (right) is put through her paces by physio Angela Kenneally. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

With media duties wrapped up, they changed into their civvies and enjoyed some free time in Brisbane. Like this writer, a group headed to the AFL meeting of Brisbane Lions and Geelong at the Gabba.

There was a big Irish contingent on the field, with Conor McKenna kicking a goal for the victorious Lions and Mark O’Connor and Zac Tuohy lining out for the beaten champions. Others attended the England-Haiti game or watched it in the fanzone, with the Lionesses scraping by.

Nestled on Brisbane’s South Bank, the Fifa fanzone is the perfect place to watch all the offerings from the tournament. Not every game is on terrestrial TV in Australia, so both committed and casual viewers pile in for entertainment.

Again, there’s all sorts of people present, with the groups of young men striking. A sight to behold for the “No one cares” brigade. While The 42 spent most of Sunday evening there, taking in Sweden’s come-from-behind win over South Africa and Netherlands’ defeat of Portugal, the Irish squad were en route to Perth.

It’s a 3,606km, four-and-a-half hour trek across the country, with a new timezone to navigate (seven hours behind home, rather than nine). But spirits remain high in the Irish camp, with Ruesha Littlejohn and Lucy Quinn providing some in-flight entertainment.

It was straight to work after arriving to a warm welcome, moving directly from the plane to the pitch, while the recovering Quinn underwent a pool session. She is due to train fully today.

The capacity of Perth Rectangular Stadium is 20,500, with another sizeable Irish crowd expected from the burgeoning community in Perth. A lot of travelling fans are understood to just be attending the east coast games, so it will be interesting to see how it all unfolds.

Both sides go into this one looking to get off the mark. Canada, led by 40-year-old Christine Sinclair at her sixth World Cup, are favourites but Ireland are confident they can upset the odds.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Abbie Larkin is in contention to start against Canada on Wednesday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

They must avoid defeat to keep the dream alive, before facing Nigeria back in Brisbane. Pauw’s team selection is the big talking point; will she stick or twist, with 18-year-old Abbie Larkin putting her hand up with an excellent second-half cameo on Thursday.

All will be revealed in due course. Tomorrow is MD-1, with a press conference taking place at the Rectangular — or HBF Park — before training at the nearby Dorrien Gardens.

Then it’s back to the big stage for pitch familiarisation.

Another huge game and occasion awaits.

The next stop on this surreal journey.