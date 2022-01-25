Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 25 January 2022
Advertisement

Letterkenny IT stun UCD with late point to book Sigerson Cup quarter-final place

The Donegal side reached the semi-finals in 2020.

By Alan Foley Tuesday 25 Jan 2022, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,146 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5664603
Donegal's Maxi Curran.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Donegal's Maxi Curran.
Donegal's Maxi Curran.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

Letterkenny IT 0-7

UCD 0-6

Alan Foley reports from Convoy, Donegal

LETTERKENNY INSTITUTE OF Technology produced a massive surprise to see off University of College Dublin to seal a last eighth berth in the Sigerson Cup. 

In only their second year in the senior bracket – they were semi-finalists when the competition was last played in 2020 – the side managed by Maxi Curran came through what might only be termed as a struggle at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy.

The biggest margin between the sides over the course of the hour was when the all-Donegal side led 0-3 to 0-1 at the start of the second half, with Joel Bradley-Walsh scoring the second of his four points on the night.

UCD led only in the first half through a 45 from Aaron McClements and didn’t manage to score from play till Brian McLoughlin popped over in the 47th minute.

Both sides were creating a decent number of chances, with finishing poot from both. Conor O’Donnell of LyIT and UCD’s Daire Cregg and Eoin Harkin did provide an exception to that.

Last week, Bradley-Walsh hit a hat-trick as LyIT were beaten in a against University of Limerick, 2-23 to 3-15 at the Connacht AirDome. Tonight, with the score 0-6 to 0-6, he kept his nerve to hit the winner with a marked ball in injury time. McLoughlin had the chance to level it in the fifth minute of injury-time but his shot fell to the right and wide.

Scorers for Letterkenny IT: Joel Bradley-Walsh 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 mark), Conor O’Donnell 0-2, Jason McGee 0-1 (0-1f),

Scorers for UCD: Brian McLoughlin 0-2, Daire Cregg 0-2 (0-2f), Aaron McClements 0-1 (0-1 ’45), Eoin Harkin 0-1.

Letterkenny IT

(All Donegal unless stated)

Emmett Maguire (Termon)

Dylan Dorrian (Milford), Caolan Ward (St Eunan’s), Kieran Tobin (St Eunan’s)

Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), Oisin Langan (St Michael’s), Jack Gallagher (Glenswilly)

Rory O’Donnell (Milford), Ryan McFadden (Termon)

Peadar Mogan (St Naul’s), Jason McGee (Cloughaneely), Kealan Dunleavy (Glenswilly)

Jack McSharry (Killybegs), Joel Bradley-Walsh (MacCumhaill’s), Eoin Dowling (St Eunan’s)

Subs

Aaron Gilhooley (MacCumhaill’s) for Gallagher (28)

Sean Neary (Bonniconlon, Mayo) for McSharry (47)

Keelan McGroddy (Downings) for Dorrian (53)

UCD

Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown, Monaghan), Eoin Harkin (Dunsany, Meath), Paddy O’Keane (St Patrick’s, Wicklow)

Kieran Kennedy (Ballyboden St Enda’s), Martin O’ Connor (HWH Bunclody, Wexford), Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields, Kildare)

Ethan Devine (Na Fianna, Meath), Aaron McClements (Loughinisland, Down)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí (Naomh Conaill, Donegal), Darragh Kennedy (Killygarry, Cavan), Ruairí McCormick (Warrenpoint, Down)

Daire Cregg (Boyle, Roscommon), Ray Connellan (Athlone, Westmeath), Brian McLoughlin (Clane, Kildare)

Subs

Cathal Mangan (Kilclonfert, Offaly) for McCormick (half-time)

Adam Loughran (Aghagallon, Antrim) for Mac Ceallabhuí (47)

Ciaran O’Reilly (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Kennedy (47)

Matthew Corcoran (Geraldines, Louth) for Devine (57)

Referee: Pat Clarke (Cavan).

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Alan Foley
@alanfoley79
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie