Letterkenny IT stun UCD with late point to book Sigerson Cup quarter-final place

Letterkenny IT 0-7

UCD 0-6

Alan Foley reports from Convoy, Donegal

LETTERKENNY INSTITUTE OF Technology produced a massive surprise to see off University of College Dublin to seal a last eighth berth in the Sigerson Cup.

In only their second year in the senior bracket – they were semi-finalists when the competition was last played in 2020 – the side managed by Maxi Curran came through what might only be termed as a struggle at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy.

The biggest margin between the sides over the course of the hour was when the all-Donegal side led 0-3 to 0-1 at the start of the second half, with Joel Bradley-Walsh scoring the second of his four points on the night.

UCD led only in the first half through a 45 from Aaron McClements and didn’t manage to score from play till Brian McLoughlin popped over in the 47th minute.

Both sides were creating a decent number of chances, with finishing poot from both. Conor O’Donnell of LyIT and UCD’s Daire Cregg and Eoin Harkin did provide an exception to that.

Last week, Bradley-Walsh hit a hat-trick as LyIT were beaten in a against University of Limerick, 2-23 to 3-15 at the Connacht AirDome. Tonight, with the score 0-6 to 0-6, he kept his nerve to hit the winner with a marked ball in injury time. McLoughlin had the chance to level it in the fifth minute of injury-time but his shot fell to the right and wide.

Scorers for Letterkenny IT: Joel Bradley-Walsh 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 mark), Conor O’Donnell 0-2, Jason McGee 0-1 (0-1f),

Scorers for UCD: Brian McLoughlin 0-2, Daire Cregg 0-2 (0-2f), Aaron McClements 0-1 (0-1 ’45), Eoin Harkin 0-1.

Letterkenny IT

(All Donegal unless stated)

Emmett Maguire (Termon)

Advertisement

Dylan Dorrian (Milford), Caolan Ward (St Eunan’s), Kieran Tobin (St Eunan’s)

Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), Oisin Langan (St Michael’s), Jack Gallagher (Glenswilly)

Rory O’Donnell (Milford), Ryan McFadden (Termon)

Peadar Mogan (St Naul’s), Jason McGee (Cloughaneely), Kealan Dunleavy (Glenswilly)

Jack McSharry (Killybegs), Joel Bradley-Walsh (MacCumhaill’s), Eoin Dowling (St Eunan’s)

Subs

Aaron Gilhooley (MacCumhaill’s) for Gallagher (28)

Sean Neary (Bonniconlon, Mayo) for McSharry (47)

Keelan McGroddy (Downings) for Dorrian (53)

UCD

Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown, Monaghan), Eoin Harkin (Dunsany, Meath), Paddy O’Keane (St Patrick’s, Wicklow)

Kieran Kennedy (Ballyboden St Enda’s), Martin O’ Connor (HWH Bunclody, Wexford), Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields, Kildare)

Ethan Devine (Na Fianna, Meath), Aaron McClements (Loughinisland, Down)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí (Naomh Conaill, Donegal), Darragh Kennedy (Killygarry, Cavan), Ruairí McCormick (Warrenpoint, Down)

Daire Cregg (Boyle, Roscommon), Ray Connellan (Athlone, Westmeath), Brian McLoughlin (Clane, Kildare)

Subs

Cathal Mangan (Kilclonfert, Offaly) for McCormick (half-time)

Adam Loughran (Aghagallon, Antrim) for Mac Ceallabhuí (47)

Ciaran O’Reilly (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Kennedy (47)

Matthew Corcoran (Geraldines, Louth) for Devine (57)

Referee: Pat Clarke (Cavan).