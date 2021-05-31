Connacht confirm signing of Tongan international lock Leva Fifita

Fifita in action against England at the 2019 World Cup.

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Tongan international second row Leva Fifita ahead of next season.

The 31-year-old will join from French Pro D2 club Grenoble, where he was previously coached by Dewald Senekal, who will become the new Connacht forwards coach this summer.

The 120kg Fifita has been signed to replace the outgoing Quinn Roux, who is leaving Connacht at the end of the current campaign.

Fifita has 19 caps for Tonga and started all four of their World Cup games in 2019.

The 6ft 4ins lock first broke into professional rugby with Waikato in 2016 before making the move to Grenoble the following year. He has spent the past four seasons playing for the French club, with one of those in the Top 14.

“In Leva Fifita we have been able to identify all the attributes we were looking for in a new lock,” said Connacht boss Andy Friend.

“He is a tall, strong athlete who will complement our existing second rowers, and also brings with him a good deal of experience at club and international level.

“We’re really pleased he has decided to join us and I know he will fit in nicely with the squad.”

Fifita expressed his pleasure at signing for Connacht.

“I’m very excited to be joining Connacht Rugby,” said Fifita. “I know Dewald very well from my time in Grenoble and after chatting to Andy Friend I believe this is the right step to make in my career.

“I’m looking forward to moving to the West of Ireland and play my part in helping the team succeed into the future.”