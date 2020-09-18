How does moving into Level 3 affect sport in Dublin?

A Covid-19 sign at the AUL Complex in Dublin.

THIS EVENING IT was announced that Dublin has moved into Level 3 of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Government decision, taken on the back of recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) due to alarming numbers of new cases in the capital, will have a significant impact on people’s lives over the next three weeks.

Under the Level 3 guidelines — which come into effect from midnight tonight — sports matches and events in the county are banned.

However, there is an exemption for professional/elite/inter-county/senior club championship games.

This means tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final between Leinster and Saracens can still go ahead behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium.

The Dublin club championship hurling finals are also scheduled for this weekend, and they will take place as planned — as will SSE Airtricity League fixtures.

Outdoor non-contact training is allowed, but only in pods of up to 15 people.

Gyms, leisure centres, and swimming pools can remain open but only individual work outs are permitted, meaning no classes.

