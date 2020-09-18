BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 18 September 2020
Advertisement

How does moving into Level 3 affect sport in Dublin?

New restrictions for Dublin will take effect from midnight tonight.

By Ben Blake Friday 18 Sep 2020, 6:11 PM
31 minutes ago 8,955 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5208713
A Covid-19 sign at the AUL Complex in Dublin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
A Covid-19 sign at the AUL Complex in Dublin.
A Covid-19 sign at the AUL Complex in Dublin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THIS EVENING IT was announced that Dublin has moved into Level 3 of the Covid-19 restrictions. 

The Government decision, taken on the back of recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) due to alarming numbers of new cases in the capital, will have a significant impact on people’s lives over the next three weeks. 

Under the Level 3 guidelines — which come into effect from midnight tonight — sports matches and events in the county are banned.

However, there is an exemption for professional/elite/inter-county/senior club championship games.

This means tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final between Leinster and Saracens can still go ahead behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium. 

The Dublin club championship hurling finals are also scheduled for this weekend, and they will take place as planned — as will SSE Airtricity League fixtures. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Outdoor non-contact training is allowed, but only in pods of up to 15 people.

Gyms, leisure centres, and swimming pools can remain open but only individual work outs are permitted, meaning no classes. 

 The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie