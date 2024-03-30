Late show from Andrich and Schick puts Leverkusen 13 points clear of Bayern

LAST-GASP GOALS from Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick kept Bayer Leverkusen’s undefeated record this season alive with a 2-1 home win over Hoffenheim.

A first-half Maximilian Baier strike had Hoffenheim on track to break Leverkusen’s unbeaten streak, which now stands at 39 matches, just one day after in-demand manager Xabi Alonso pledged his future to the club.

But as they have done regularly this season, Leverkusen fought back late as Andrich levelled the scores in the 88th minute before an injury-time Schick volley sealed another remarkable comeback win.

The victory sends title-bound Leverkusen 13 points clear of Bayern Munich, who face Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday, with seven matches remaining this season.

