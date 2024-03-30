Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, centre, celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo
Bundesliga

Late show from Andrich and Schick puts Leverkusen 13 points clear of Bayern

Bundesliga leaders come from behind to earn 2-1 home win over Hoffenheim.
1
453
52 minutes ago

LAST-GASP GOALS from Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick kept Bayer Leverkusen’s undefeated record this season alive with a 2-1 home win over Hoffenheim.

A first-half Maximilian Baier strike had Hoffenheim on track to break Leverkusen’s unbeaten streak, which now stands at 39 matches, just one day after in-demand manager Xabi Alonso pledged his future to the club.

But as they have done regularly this season, Leverkusen fought back late as Andrich levelled the scores in the 88th minute before an injury-time Schick volley sealed another remarkable comeback win.

The victory sends title-bound Leverkusen 13 points clear of Bayern Munich, who face Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday, with seven matches remaining this season.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     