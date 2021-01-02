BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 2 January 2021
Advertisement

Leverkusen miss chance to top Bundesliga

RB Leipzig can jump into first place if they win later at Stuttgart.

By AFP Saturday 2 Jan 2021, 5:46 PM
22 minutes ago 211 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5314743
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

SECOND-PLACED BAYER Leverkusen blew the chance to top the Bundesliga today after crashing to a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt following an own goal by Edmond Tapsoba.

With leaders Bayern Munich at home to Mainz on Sunday, Leverkusen squandered the chance to reclaim first place as the Bundesliga returned from a two-week winter break.

Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri scored with a deft back-heel flick to give the visitors the lead after only 10 minutes in Frankfurt.

The hosts drew level 12 minutes later when Amin Younes got in behind the defence to score before Leverkusen centre-back Tapsoba turned the ball into his own net nine minutes after the break.

Third-placed RB Leipzig can bridge the two-point gap and jump into first place if they win later at Stuttgart.

© – AFP, 2021

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie