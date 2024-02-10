Leverkusen create history with win over Bayern while Bellingham inspires Madrid again

XABI ALONSO’S UNBEATEN Bayer Leverkusen took control of the Bundesliga title race on Saturday, thoroughly outclassing Bayern Munich in a 3-0 home win to go five points clear at the top of the table.

Munich-born defender Josip Stanisic, on loan from Bayern, scored the opener and Alex Grimaldo added another in the second half.

Jeremie Frimpong grabbed a third in injury time, scoring on the counter after Manuel Neuer had pushed up as Bayern took a corner, with Leverkusen rounding off an emphatic victory in style as they chase a first German title in the club’s history.

Bayern had few answers against an energetic and skilful Leverkusen side who were fluent in attack and kept tight control of star striker Harry Kane in defence.

With 13 games remaining this season, five-time runners-up Leverkusen now have a golden chance to break Bayern’s 11-year reign in the Bundesliga while shedding their unwanted ‘Neverkusen’ moniker.

Leverkusen players celebrate. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Bayern came into the game under an unusual amount of pressure despite sitting just two points behind Leverkusen.

The game was delayed by 10 minutes due to ongoing protests against the German FA’s decision to allow increased foreign investment, with fans throwing tennis balls and other objects onto the pitch as the players jogged to keep warm.

Despite the delay, Leverkusen showed none of the nerves seen among recent challengers for Bayern’s crown, sticking to their high-risk, high-reward approach despite a tight press from the visitors.

Amine Adli had a half-chance but blasted straight at Neuer early, but it would be Stanisic who gave Leverkusen the lead against his parent club.

Stanisic shed new Bayern full-back Sacha Boey and tapped in a fine Robert Andrich assist from close range, scoring his first Leverkusen goal.

Winners all 16 times they have taken the lead this season, the goal foreshadowed a period of Leverkusen dominance reminiscent of their best this season, with Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah forcing last-ditch stops.

Not content to protect their lead, Leverkusen came out firing after the break and soon doubled their lead.

Summer signing Grimaldo collected an inch-perfect Nathan Tella ball and blasted past Neuer five minutes into the second half.

With the clock winding down, Neuer went up for a late Bayern corner, but Leverkusen wing-back Frimpong ran the length of the field to seal a memorable victory.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig’s hopes of closing in on the Champions League places suffered a blow, with striker Lois Openda missing a late penalty in a 2-2 draw at Augsburg.

Union Berlin won 1-0 at home to Wolfsburg in a match delayed by almost an hour due to protests against the German FA, Danilho Doekhi heading in the only goal in the 25th minute of first-half injury time.

Borussia Moenchengladbach drew 0-0 at home with lowly Darmstadt in another heavily-delayed match.

Eintracht Frankfurt missed a clear chance to consolidate a European spot, drawing 1-1 at home to Bochum and will finish the weekend in sixth.

Promoted Heidenheim continued their excellent recent form, winning 2-1 at Werder Bremen. Playing their first season in the top flight, Heidenheim moved into eighth place and have now not lost since early December.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham struck twice as leaders Real Madrid took control of La Liga with a punishing 4-0 win over second-placed Girona on Saturday, opening up a five-point cushion.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's third goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Vinicius Junior drove home the opener and then set up Bellingham for the second as Carlo Ancelotti’s side dominated the Catalan minnows, leaving the surprise title contenders reeling.

Bellingham tapped in the third after the break from close range but limped off with an ankle problem early in the second half.

Rodrygo kept the goals flowing with a fine individual effort as the record 35-time Spanish champions taught Girona, in the top flight for only the fourth year in their history, a compelling lesson.

Victory leaves Madrid 11 points clear of champions Barcelona, third, who host Granada on Sunday.

Madrid face RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday and will hope he is fit, after Bellingham reached 20 goals in 29 games across all competitions.

In Italy, Inter Milan continued their march to the Serie A title after battling back to beat Roma 4-2 to extend their league lead over Juventus to seven points.

Marcus Thuram was key to Inter’s win at a soaking Stadio Olimpico in Rome as, with his team trailing at half-time, the France attacker made it two goals each shortly after the break and forced the Angelino own goal which put Inter ahead in the 56th minute.

Alessandro Bastoni finished Roma off in stoppage time with a first-time strike at the end of a counter-attack as the hosts pushed for a leveller.

Inter have won seven straight matches in all competitions as they aim to beat local rivals AC Milan to a 20th league title, with both teams stuck on 19.

Roma missed the chance to move into the Champions League positions after Daniele De Rossi’s first defeat since taking charge of his boyhood club last month.

Earlier Ciro Immobile scored his 200th Serie A goal as Lazio warmed up for their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich by beating Cagliari 3-1.

