Lewandowski brace helps Bayern go 10 points clear in Bundesliga

TWO GOALS FROM Robert Lewandowski ensured Bayern Munich strenghtened their grip on the Bundesliga with a 5-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf this evening.

Duesseldorf defender Mathias Joergensen scored an own goal before Benjamin Pavard, Lewandowski’s brace and Alphonso Davies provided Bayern’s other goals in the rout.

With five games left, Bayern are comfortably on course to win an eighth straight league title.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund should at least trim the lead tomorrow at bottom side Paderborn.