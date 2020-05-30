This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lewandowski brace helps Bayern go 10 points clear in Bundesliga

Fortuna Dusseldorf can count themselves lucky to escape with just a 5-0 loss.

By AFP Saturday 30 May 2020, 7:34 PM
10 minutes ago 99 Views No Comments
Image: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON
Image: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

TWO GOALS FROM Robert Lewandowski ensured Bayern Munich strenghtened their grip on the Bundesliga with a 5-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf this evening.

Duesseldorf defender Mathias Joergensen scored an own goal before Benjamin Pavard, Lewandowski’s brace and Alphonso Davies provided Bayern’s other goals in the rout.

With five games left, Bayern are comfortably on course to win an eighth straight league title.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund should at least trim the lead tomorrow at bottom side Paderborn.

