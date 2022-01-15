Membership : Access or Sign Up
Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal as Bayern rout Köln

He scored a hat-trick in the reigning champions’ 4-0 win.

Lewandowski (right) celebrates a goal with team-mates Leroy Sane and Marcel Sabitzer.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI SCORED his 300th Bundesliga goal on Saturday by completing a hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 thrashing of FC Köln.

The reigning champions restored their six-point advantage in the table after Borussia Dortmund had cut the gap with a 5-1 thumping of Freiburg on Friday.

Hosts Bayern, almost back to full strength after nine players missed last weekend’s home loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach following positive Covid tests, raced into a 2-0 lead with goals by Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso.

Lewandowski reached the 300 mark in the German top-flight by netting twice in the second half, with both assists provided by substitute Leroy Sane.

