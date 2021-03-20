Lewandowski grabs a hat-trick as Bayern defy early red card to thrash Stuttgart

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI SCORED a hat-trick today as Bayern Munich romped to a 4-0 home win over Stuttgart despite having Alphonso Davies sent off in the 12th minute.
The result keeps Bayern four points clear at the top after second-placed RB Leipzig won 1-0 at Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.
Lewandowski has now scored 35 league goals this season to leave him just five short of Gerd Müller’s all-time Bundesliga record of 40, set in 1971/72.
Davies saw an early red card at the Allianz Arena for a tackle on the ankle of Stuttgart’s Japan midfielder Wataru Endo. Bayern responded with a burst of three goals in five minutes.
Lewandowski beat two defenders to tap home a Serge Gnabry cross on 18 minutes.
A superb exchange of passes between Leroy Sane and Thomas Müller set up Gnabry to score Bayern’s second on 22 minutes.
Just 77 seconds later, Lewandowski headed home Müller’s cross and the Poland star wrapped up his hat-trick six minutes before half-time with a low shot.
