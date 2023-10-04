Lewandowski has 'fingers crossed' Kane breaks record

FORMER BAYERN Munich striker Robert Lewandowski said on Wednesday he hopes Harry Kane breaks his goal record with the German champions.

In an interview published by Sportbild, Lewandowski said he wanted the England captain to break his record of 41 goals in a 34-game season, saying he was “keeping my fingers crossed for him”.

Kane has eight goals in six league appearances since moving from Premier League side Tottenham in the summer.

Lewandowski chalked up the mark in 2020-21, breaking the 49-year-old record of 40 goals in a season scored by German striker Gerd Mueller, also for Bayern.

The Poland striker, who scored 375 goals in 344 games for Bayern before moving to Barcelona, reflected on the “insane” record.

“Today it sounds even crazy. I think to myself: how did I do that?”

Lewandowski however said people needed to give Kane time to hit the record, explaining “it wouldn’t be fair to demand this number and this record from Kane (now)”.

“He has to adapt to a new culture, a different league and a different language.”

After moving from Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski played nine seasons in Munich and said Kane would need “time to understand FC Bayern.”

“The first year for him will certainly not be easy. The adjustment is big”, but the 35-year-old believed “he is one of the best strikers in the world and he will help the club, even in difficult phases.”

Kane has repeatedly said he traded north London for southern Bavaria in the hope of winning a trophy, which the England captain is yet to do in an otherwise successful career.

In addition to two league titles at Dortmund, Lewandowski won the Bundesliga in each of his nine seasons at Bayern, along with the 2020 Champions League. The striker also won La Liga in his first year in Catalonia.

– © AFP 2023