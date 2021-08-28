Membership : Access or Sign Up
Lewandowski passes 300 mark for Bayern with hat-trick against Hertha Berlin

Having scored a record 41 Bundesliga goals last season, the Pole already has five in three games this term.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after his third goal.
Image: Matthias Schrader
Image: Matthias Schrader

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI SCORED a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Hertha Berlin 5-0, with the Poland striker passing the milestone of 300 goals for the defending Bundesliga champions.

Bayern took an early lead through Thomas Müller before Lewandowski struck either side of a Jamal Musiala goal.

Having scored a record 41 goals last season in the Bundesliga, Lewandowski has already netted five times in three league matches this term.

The rout saw Bayern move into second in the table, level on seven points but behind early leaders Bayer Leverkusen – who swept Augsburg aside 4-1 thanks to two early own goals – on goal difference.

