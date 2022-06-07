Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 7 June 2022
Advertisement

Lewandowski reveals reasons for Bayern exit amid reported €32 million offer

The Polish forward has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

By AFP Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 6:17 PM
30 minutes ago 1,866 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5785071
Robert Lewandowski (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Robert Lewandowski (file pic).
Robert Lewandowski (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BAYERN MUNICH star Robert Lewandowski has revealed he wants to call time on his career with the Bundesliga giants because of his desire for “more emotions in life”.

The Polish forward announced last week that his time with Bayern “had come to an end” without specifying his future plans.

Asked Monday during a podcast on Polish website Onet.pl if his departure was dictated by a desire for more money or emotions in life, the 33-year-old answered without hesitation it was for him “emotions in life”.

“Firstly, something went out inside me and it’s something you can’t recover, can’t make up for,” he explained.

Barcelona are reported to have made an offer of €32 million for Lewandowski, Fifa men’s best player for 2020 and 2021, whose contract with Bayern expires in June 2023.

The only way the Bavarians can make a financial profit from Lewandowski’s departure would be to sell him this summer.

“With what I acquired thanks to Bayern — and (reciprocally) Bayern thanks to me — it would be better to find a solution acceptable to both parties,” he said.

After eight seasons together, “loyalty and respect are more important than business, I think,” continued the striker, insisting he would leave behind ‘friends’ rather than ‘colleagues’.

“Even close friends. With some, we spent eight years together seeing each other almost every day,” he said.

Lewandowski notably won the 2020 Champions League and eight German league titles with Bayern Munich since 2014. He won his first two titles with Borussia Dortmund before his move.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Pole also broke a number of goalscoring records, the most notable being the number of goals scored in a single Bundesliga season.

His 41 goals last season overtook Germany’s Gerd Muller’s 40 achieved in the 1971-72 season.

In the Champions League, he is the third top scorer of all time, tied with Karim Benzema (86 goals), but still far behind Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (125).

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie