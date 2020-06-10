This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lewandowski scores 45th goal this season to fire Bayern Munich into German Cup final

Both teams expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 10:06 PM
18 minutes ago 266 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5119717
Robert Lewandowski scored the winner for Bayern.
Image: LennartPreiss
Robert Lewandowski scored the winner for Bayern.
Robert Lewandowski scored the winner for Bayern.
Image: LennartPreiss

BAYERN MUNICH remain on course for the double after the Bundesliga leaders squeezed past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in Wednesday’s German Cup semi-final behind closed doors, with both teams supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bayern’s early goal by Ivan Perisic was cancelled out by an equaliser from Frankfurt’s Danny da Costa, who had only been on for three minutes at the Allianz Arena.

However, Bayern’s star striker Robert Lewandowski settled the matter with the winner 16 minutes from time to claim his 45th goal this season in all competitions. 

Bayern face Bayer Leverkusen, who beat fourth-tier side Saarbruecken 3-0 in Tuesday’s semi, in the final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on July 4.

Hansi Flick-coached Bayern, who have a seven point lead with four games left in the league, can wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title this weekend by beating Borussia Moenchengladbach and second-placed Borussia Dortmund lose at strugglers Fortuna Duesseldorf.

However, Bayern will be without both Lewandowski and their other key forward Thomas Mueller, who are both suspended for the game against Gladbach.

Eintracht wore match jerseys supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, while Bayern warmed up in T-shirts bearing the same anti-racism message.

It was the latest show of solidarity in German football following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota in late May.

Bayern routed Frankfurt 5-2, also at the Allianz Arena when the sides met in the league just over a fortnight ago and once again the hosts wasted no time asserting their authority in the semi-final.

Frankfurt midfielder Dominik Kohr cleared Mueller’s header off the line with only six minutes gone.

Eintracht had another let off two minutes later when Lewandowski, the league’s top-scorer with 30 goals, was inches from converting a Mueller cross.

However, Bayern took the lead when Mueller chipped the defence and Perisic powered his header past Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp on 14 minutes.

The Germany goalkeeper had to pull of a point-blank save to deny Lewandowski moments later.

- Da Costa delivers -

It stayed 1-0 at the break, but Bayern found themselves under pressure in the second-half.

Frankfurt’s shock 5-1 drubbing of Bayern last November led to the sacking of Niko Kovac, Flick’s predecessor as head coach, and the visitors started to win more ball in midfield. 

With 66 minutes gone, Frankfurt coach Adi Huetter boosted their attack with double substitutions bringing on Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada and Da Costa.

The move paid off almost immediately.

Kamada managed to beat three defenders in the area before his speculative pass across goal found de Costa, who smashed his shot past Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on 69 minutes.

It was no more than Frankfurt deserved, but Bayern responded by moving up a gear.

Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies beat the defence in the area and squared to Lewandowski who was waiting to fire home his 45th goal in 39 matches in all competitions this season.

The referee checked for offside with VAR, but the goal stood and Bayern are into their 25th German Cup final.

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie