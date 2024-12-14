Belfast's Lewis Crocker to host Limerick's Paddy Donovan in clash of rising Irish stars

UNBEATEN IRISH WELTERWEIGHTS Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan will meet in an eagerly anticipated domestic showdown at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 1 March.

Home fighter Crocker (18-0, 10KOs) and Limerick rival Donovan (14-0, 11KOs) are each promoted by Matchroom, and they will headline one of Eddie Hearn’s Fight Night shows live on the streaming platform DAZN.

The winner of their eagerly anticipated encounter will take a significant step towards challenging for a world title.

Belfast’s ‘Croc’, 27, and the Andy Lee-trained Donovan, 25, have been on a collision course for over a year, with each of them on a similar trajectory towards the top end of their division.

Their rivalry has marinated in interviews and on social media, albeit there has always been an underlying respect between them.

Each man is exceptionally confident that he has the beating of the other, but one of them will lose their undefeated record on 1 March while the other will join the likes of Callum Walsh and Aaron McKenna as a prospect boasting legitimate world title ambitions in the short- to medium-term future.

Ticket details for Crocker v Donovan will be announced in the coming weeks.