This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 6 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

50 passes a night put Finlay on the U20 fast track

The Ulster academy 9 took his lead from Aaron Smith after a relatively late start to his rugby path.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 7:00 AM
39 minutes ago 955 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4991819
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

AS A RELATIVE latecomer and somewhat of an outsider to the elite rugby school set, Lewis Finlay was acutely aware that he would have to put in a little extra work to set himself apart.

The Ireland U20 scrum-half, taking inspiration from the standard-bearer All Black Aaron Smith, put a disciplined framework around his efforts to hone and improve a core skill. He fired off 50 passes a night before tucking into his dinner.

“I remember reading an article on (Aaron Smith), with his dad he used to do 10 passes every night before he had dinner. That’s something I started to do with my dad.”

Smith, according to the Rugby World article in 2012, used a sticker as a fixed-point target and his father had him slinging passes until he hit the sticker 10 times.

“I started, and I still do, 50 passes every night off each hand with my dad. It’s something (passing accuracy) I admire Aaron Smith has had, because it’s carried through his career.

“I was 15 (when he began), I realised it was time to make a point of difference in my game.

“If it wasn’t going to come through huge athletic gains, it seemed like something consistent that I could develop myself. Luckily, it’s stood me in good stead and I can keep working on it and keep developing it.”

lewis-finlay Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Finlay counted himself as a footballer before turning a serious focus to rugby at 15 in Down High School. With the round ball he put his pace and right foot to good use as a winger with Saintfield United. With the oval ball rarely far from his hands he quickly grabbed the eye of Ulster and worked his way into the sub-academy and now academy.

Last Friday night in Cork was his first true big-game experience. He took pointers from team-mates on what to expect from the atmosphere. He wasn’t disappointed and he wasn’t overawed.

What wasn’t new was his partnership with Munster out-half Jack Crowley after the pair teamed up at U19 grade last year. The relationship has strengthened since.

“We feed off each other well, because we can sort of manage each other’s emotions during the game. I was delighted with how he played, though we’ve a lot to work on come the next game. It was a good start for us as a half-back pairing.

“I feel confident playing with Jack and he’s confident playing with me. It’s nice to have someone you know well enough. I actually stayed in Jack’s house the night before one of the  Cork camps, so I know him pretty well at this stage.”

Clearly, he carries immense admiration for Aaron Smith, Faf de Klerk and of course John Cooney. But after a six-try U20 Six Nations win and targetting another against Wales on Friday, Finlay is fast becoming his own man.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie