Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 13 January 2022
Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton faces two-month wait for outcome of Abu Dhabi GP inquiry

Max Verstappen was able to take advantage of fresh tyres to pass Hamilton on the final lap.

By Press Association Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 7:00 PM
49 minutes ago 997 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5653911
Lewis Hamilton (file pic).
Image: James Gasperotti
Lewis Hamilton (file pic).
Lewis Hamilton (file pic).
Image: James Gasperotti

LEWIS HAMILTON FACES a two-month wait to discover the outcome of the FIA’s inquiry into the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which denied him a record eighth world title.

Formula One’s sporting federation revealed on Thursday – nearly five weeks after Max Verstappen was controversially crowned champion – that their decision will not be announced until 18 March. The season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix takes place just two days later.

Hamilton, who turned 37 last week, is disillusioned with Formula One following FIA race director Michael Masi’s handling of a safety car restart in the concluding moments of the grand prix.

Verstappen was able to take advantage of fresh tyres to pass Hamilton on the final lap.

It has even been suggested that Hamilton’s future could hinge on the FIA’s findings. The Mercedes driver has not spoken publicly since he lost out to Verstappen on 12 December.

The FIA launched its inquiry into the controversy early this week and Hamilton – along with his fellow drivers – has been invited to speak to the sport’s governing body about the use of the safety car.

In a statement, the FIA’s first on the topic since announcing an investigation will be launched three days after the Abu Dhabi GP, said “the outcome of the detailed analysis will be presented to the F1 Commission in February.”

It added that the “final decisions will be announced at the World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain on March 18”, three months and six days after the chequered flag fell on the 2021 campaign.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who was elected to replace the outgoing Jean Todt last month, has set resolving the Abu Dhabi GP farce as priority number one. It is unclear whether Australian Masi will retain his position as race director.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Highly-respected F1 pundit Martin Brundle, who took part in 158 races, told Sky Sports: “Michael clearly has one life left and I don’t know whether that is tenable all-round.

“But changing Michael Masi will not fix the problem. This is way too big a job for one person to handle a 23-race season that is only going to grow.

“So, if Masi stays he needs a lot of support around him – I suspect that is what they are looking at – and who would actually want to step into his shoes right now?”

Testing for the new season begins in Barcelona on 23 February.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie