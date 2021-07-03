Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 3 July 2021
Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton signs new Mercedes contract

The contract extension will see Hamilton, 36, remain with the Silver Arrows until at least the end of 2023.

By Press Association Saturday 3 Jul 2021, 1:49 PM
1 hour ago 999 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5484821
Lewis Hamilton.
Image: PA
Lewis Hamilton.
Lewis Hamilton.
Image: PA

LEWIS HAMILTON HAS committed his Formula One future to Mercedes by signing a new two-year deal.

The contract extension, announced ahead of Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, will see Hamilton, 36, remain with the Silver Arrows until at least the end of 2023.

Hamilton’s new deal is understood to be worth £40million a year.

The British driver, who trails Max Verstappen by 18 points in his bid for a record-breaking eighth world title, moved from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013.

He said: “It is hard to believe it’s been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I’m excited we’re going to continue our partnership for two more years.

“We’ve accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport.

“They have held themselves accountable and made important strides in creating a more diverse team and inclusive environment.”

Both Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff were desperate to avoid a repeat of last year’s protracted talks when a one-season deal was finalised only six weeks before the start of his championship defence.

Hamilton’s 12-month extension included a pay cut from Mercedes following the financial implications of Covid-19.

But it is understood his new deal will move him back to the level of earnings pre-coronavirus, making him in the region of £80m over the next two years.

Hamilton continued: “Thank you to all the dedicated and talented individuals at Mercedes whose hard work makes it all possible and the board for their continued trust in me.

“We’re entering a new era of car which will be challenging and exciting and I can’t wait to see what else we can achieve together.”

Mercedes have won the past seven drivers’ and constructors’ titles, but after eight rounds Verstappen leads Hamilton in the individual standings with Red Bull 40 points ahead in the team championship. Next season’s cars will be radically different following major changes to F1’s regulations.

Wolff, who has overseen Hamilton’s remarkable run of success which has seen the Briton win six of the last seven championships, added: “As we enter a new era of F1 from 2022 onwards, there can be no better driver to have in our team than Lewis.

“His achievements in this sport speak for themselves, and with his experience, speed and race-craft, he is at the peak of his powers.

“We are relishing the battle we have on our hands this year – and that’s why we also wanted to agree this contract early, so we have no distractions from the competition on track.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I have always said that as long as Lewis still possesses the fire for racing, he can continue as long as he wants.”

Resolving Hamilton’s future will allow Mercedes to determine who occupies their second seat next season.

Valtteri Bottas’ deal expires at the end of the year, and Briton George Russell, a Mercedes junior driver, is in the frame to replace him.

Russell, 23, who stood in for Hamilton at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix, believes he will find out if he has landed one of the hottest seats on the grid before the summer break.

However, Hamilton made clear at last weekend’s Styrian GP that his preference would be for Bottas to stay.

In response to Hamilton’s new deal, Bottas tweeted: “Congrats. Well deserved.”

Russell posted: “The GOAT. Great news for Mercedes and for F1. Congrats man.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie