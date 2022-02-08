Dundalk sign Lewis Macari - grandson of Lou Macari - on six-month loan from Stoke

Macari: “The League of Ireland is competitive, it’s tough and it’s completely different to what I’d be used to."

LEWIS MACARI — grandson of Manchester United and Celtic legend Lou Macari — has joined Dundalk on a six-month loan deal.

Macari, 20, joins from Stoke City where he came up through the club’s academy and played at U18 and U23 level.

Lilywhites boss Stephen O’Donnell said that the defender, who will wear the number two, is primarily a right-back but can also fill in at centre-back and left-back.

“I spoke to Michael O’Neill, the manager at Stoke City, and he wanted me to come over here and get some men’s football under my belt,” Macari told Dundalk’s official website.

“I haven’t had a proper first-team loan since I’ve been at Stoke, I’ve just been playing academy and U23s football. I need some first-team experience so they thought it was a good idea for me to come to Ireland and try something different.

“The League of Ireland is competitive, it’s tough and it’s completely different to what I’d be used to so it will be a good experience for me, both in terms of football and life in general, to come here.”

