Lexi Thompson gets wildcard as USA and Europe confirm final Solheim Cup picks

UNITED STATES SOLHEIM Cup captain Stacy Lewis named Lexi Thompson among her three wildcards on Tuesday as she rounded out her 12-strong line-up for next month’s team clash against Europe.

Thompson was picked alongside Jennifer Kupcho and Sarah Schmelzel for the 13-15 September showpiece at Gainesville, Florida.

Advertisement

Thompson’s selection marks her seventh consecutive Solheim Cup appearance, and could well be her last given that she has announced she plans to retire at the end of the year.

Kupcho, 27, is making her third consecutive Solheim Cup appearance. Although her last tournament win came in 2022, Kupcho has been in consistent form in 2024, with three top-five finishes since May.

The 30-year-old Schmelzel, meanwhile, will be a Solheim Cup rookie after posting four top-10 finishes this season.

Europe captain Suzann Pettersen named her four wildcard picks on Monday, choosing Swiss rookie Albane Valenzuela along with Emily Kristine Pedersen, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire qualified automatically by virtue of her world ranking and will make hope to make it three from three having won the cup on her debut in 2021 before retaining it in a thrilling 14-14 draw at Finca Cortesin in Malaga last year.

Europe

Charley Hull

Esther Henseleit

Celine Boutier

Maja Stark

Linn Grant

Leona Maguire

Carlota Ciganda

Madelene Sagström

Albane Valenzuela

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Georgia Hall

Anna Nordqvist

United States of America

Nelly Korda

Lilia Vu

Lauren Coughlin

Ally Ewing

Allisen Corpuz

Megan Khang

Andrea Lee

Rose Zhang

Alison Lee

Lexi Thompson

Jennifer Kupcho

Sarah Schmelzel

– © AFP 2024