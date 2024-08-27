Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Lexi Thompson will make her seventh Solheim Cup appearance for the USA (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire/Alamy Stock Photo)
Solheim Cup 2024

Lexi Thompson gets wildcard as USA and Europe confirm final Solheim Cup picks

Stacy Lewis names Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho and Sarah Schmelzel as her picks for next month’s match in Florida.
7.06pm, 27 Aug 2024
247
0

UNITED STATES SOLHEIM Cup captain Stacy Lewis named Lexi Thompson among her three wildcards on Tuesday as she rounded out her 12-strong line-up for next month’s team clash against Europe.

Thompson was picked alongside Jennifer Kupcho and Sarah Schmelzel for the  13-15 September showpiece at Gainesville, Florida.

Thompson’s selection marks her seventh consecutive Solheim Cup appearance, and could well be her last given that she has announced she plans to retire at the end of the year.

Kupcho, 27, is making her third consecutive Solheim Cup appearance. Although her last tournament win came in 2022, Kupcho has been in consistent form in 2024, with three top-five finishes since May.

The 30-year-old Schmelzel, meanwhile, will be a Solheim Cup rookie after posting four top-10 finishes this season.

Europe captain Suzann Pettersen named her four wildcard picks on Monday, choosing Swiss rookie Albane Valenzuela along with Emily Kristine Pedersen, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire qualified automatically by virtue of her world ranking and will make hope to make it three from three having won the cup on her debut in 2021 before retaining it in a thrilling 14-14 draw at Finca Cortesin in Malaga last year.

Europe

  • Charley Hull
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Celine Boutier
  • Maja Stark
  • Linn Grant
  • Leona Maguire
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Madelene Sagström
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Georgia Hall
  • Anna Nordqvist

United States of America

  • Nelly Korda
  • Lilia Vu
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Ally Ewing
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Megan Khang
  • Andrea Lee
  • Rose Zhang
  • Alison Lee
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Sarah Schmelzel

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie