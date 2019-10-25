This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leyton Orient match rescheduled over fears of 2,000 Ajax fans attending

Uefa has banned Ajax supporters from attending next week’s Champions League fixture against Chelsea.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Oct 2019, 6:46 PM
1 hour ago 3,297 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4868124
Brisbane Road, the home of Leyton Orient.
Brisbane Road, the home of Leyton Orient.
Brisbane Road, the home of Leyton Orient.

LEYTON ORIENT HAVE pushed back next month’s EFL Trophy match with Brighton & Hove Albion U21s by a day amid concerns that thousands of Ajax fans would attend.

The match at Brisbane Road was originally scheduled for 5 November, the day Ajax face Chelsea in a Champions League match at Stamford Bridge.

Uefa has banned Ajax’s supporters from attending the European game in West London as punishment for crowd trouble at their match at Valencia earlier this month.

Around 2,000 Ajax fans are believed to have already arranged travel to the English capital, and it had been claimed they would descend on Orient’s cup tie with Brighton across the city instead.

However, today it was announced by Orient that safety concerns meant the game would be played 24 hours later than planned, on 6 November, with police advising the switch.

“The Leasing.com Trophy match against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s will now take place on Wednesday, 6 November with a 19:45 kick-off,” a statement on the club’s official website read.

“The game, which was originally set for Tuesday, 5 November, has been rescheduled following the advice of safety groups, including the police.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie