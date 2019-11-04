LGBT Liverpool fans 'will be welcome in Qatar'

LIVERPOOL CHIEF executive Peter Moore says the Premier League leaders have been given assurances that LGBT fans will be welcomed in Qatar for next month’s Club World Cup.

Homosexual acts are banned in Qatar but the European champions have undertaken extensive research and engaged in dialogue with the organisers and various groups to ensure there are no problems.

“Like most people I had an awareness of many of the issues that Qatar is facing but, as a club, we have gone to great lengths to not only understand them but more importantly engage with those with expertise in the field,” Moore told LFCTV.

“This has allowed us to take on the concerns that have been raised by supporters and others and, as a result, we have received a number of assurances from the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in Qatar.

“We have sought and received assurances that our LGBT supporters will be welcome in Qatar, something that was vitally important to us as a club.”

Liverpool have spoken with human rights experts, the British government, LGBT pressure groups and trade unions in order to put together a comprehensive information pack for fans.

However, Moore said it was not the club’s place to shine a light on the issues raised by Qatar’s hosting of events.

“We don’t choose the location for the tournaments — organising bodies make their selections,” he added.

“We are not a political organisation and it is neither our place or our ambition to go from country to country forcing our values and our beliefs on others.

“If the involvement of our football club, or any other football club for that matter, helps prompt positive change then I would be the first to welcome that, but that shouldn’t be the measurement of our involvement.”

Liverpool travel to Doha for a semi-final on 18 December and either a final or third-place play-off on 21 December.

The Fifa Club World Cup is a seven-team tournament featuring the various continental champions plus the league champions from the host nation.

