Provincial championships start and double-headers - this weekend's LGFA and camogie fixtures

A BUSY WEEKEND of ladies football and camogie action lies ahead.
The TG4 provincial championships get underway, while Munster camogie clashes are part of mouth-watering double-headers at the Gaelic Grounds and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
In football, All-Ireland champions Meath welcome Leinster holders Dublin to Páirc Tailteann, Navan, in their senior provincial opener on Sunday afternoon.
In Munster, it’s Tipperary v Cork and Waterford v Kerry, while Cavan kick off their Ulster senior championship campaign against Donegal at Kingspan Breffni Park after a turbulent few weeks for Gerry Moane’s side. All of those games throw in at 2pm Sunday.
Meanwhile, Limerick and Clare face off in a Munster senior camogie semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds at 4.30pm on Saturday, their male counterparts doing battle thereafter.
It’s a similar situation on Sunday afternoon when Cork and Waterford meet in their provincial camogie showdown at 1.30pm at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Both of those games, along with the Munster senior ladies football clashes, will be live on clubber.ie.
🧵 New season, same problem, as FOUR Cork dual players caught in fixtures' clash this Sunday, as both Cork camogie and ladies football teams in championship action at the same time. It's like Groundhog Day. ⤵️— Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) April 24, 2023
But there’s a dual dilemma in store for the Rebels: four players, Libby Coppinger, Hannah Looney, Orlaith Cahalane and Aoife Healy, represent the county in both codes.
In the Leinster senior camogie championship, Offaly and Westmeath, and Dublin and Wexford meet in quarter-final fare on Saturday.
There’s plenty more football games down for decision at intermediate and junior level. Here’s a look at what’s in store across both codes:
Saturday 29 April
Leinster senior camogie championship
- Dublin v Wexford, Trinty Sports Grounds, Santry, 1pm
- Offaly v Westmeath, St Rynaghs GAA, Banagher, 2pm
Munster senior camogie championship
- Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, 4.30pm
Sunday 30 April
All games 2pm unless stated
Connacht intermediate football championship
- Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, 1pm
Munster senior camogie championship
- Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm
Leinster senior football championship
- Meath v Dublin, Páirc Tailteann
Leinster intermediate football championship
Group A
- Longford v Wexford, TBC
- Kildare v Carlow, Hawkfield
Group B
- Louth v Wicklow, Cooley Kickhams
- Offaly v Westmeath, Bretland Park, Clara
Munster senior football championship
- Tipperary v Cork, Cahir
- Waterford v Kerry, Fraher Field
Munster senior B football championship
- Cork v Clare, Cloughduv
Ulster senior football championship
- Cavan v Donegal, Kingspan Breffni Park
Ulster intermediate football championship
- Tyrone v Monaghan, O’Neills Healy Park
Ulster junior football championship
- Fermanagh v Down, Tempo.
Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.