Bryan Keane/INPHO Meath and Dublin renew rivalries in the TG4 Leinster senior championship.
# Coming Up
Provincial championships start and double-headers - this weekend's LGFA and camogie fixtures
There’s plenty of games to keep an eye on across both codes.
53
0
7 minutes ago

A BUSY WEEKEND of ladies football and camogie action lies ahead.

The TG4 provincial championships get underway, while Munster camogie clashes are part of mouth-watering double-headers at the Gaelic Grounds and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In football, All-Ireland champions Meath welcome Leinster holders Dublin to Páirc Tailteann, Navan, in their senior provincial opener on Sunday afternoon.

In Munster, it’s Tipperary v Cork and Waterford v Kerry, while Cavan kick off their Ulster senior championship campaign against Donegal at Kingspan Breffni Park after a turbulent few weeks for Gerry Moane’s side. All of those games throw in at 2pm Sunday.

Meanwhile, Limerick and Clare face off in a Munster senior camogie semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds at 4.30pm on Saturday, their male counterparts doing battle thereafter.

It’s a similar situation on Sunday afternoon when Cork and Waterford meet in their provincial camogie showdown at 1.30pm at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Both of those games, along with the Munster senior ladies football clashes, will be live on clubber.ie.

But there’s a dual dilemma in store for the Rebels: four players, Libby Coppinger, Hannah Looney, Orlaith Cahalane and Aoife Healy, represent the county in both codes.

In the Leinster senior camogie championship, Offaly and Westmeath, and Dublin and Wexford meet in quarter-final fare on Saturday.

There’s plenty more football games down for decision at intermediate and junior level. Here’s a look at what’s in store across both codes:

Saturday 29 April

Leinster senior camogie championship

  • Dublin v Wexford, Trinty Sports Grounds, Santry, 1pm
  • Offaly v Westmeath, St Rynaghs GAA, Banagher, 2pm

Munster senior camogie championship

  • Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, 4.30pm

Sunday 30 April

All games 2pm unless stated

Connacht intermediate football championship

  • Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, 1pm 

Munster senior camogie championship

  • Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm

Leinster senior football championship

  • Meath v Dublin, Páirc Tailteann

Leinster intermediate football championship

Group A

  • Longford v Wexford, TBC
  • Kildare v Carlow, Hawkfield

Group B

  • Louth v Wicklow, Cooley Kickhams
  • Offaly v Westmeath, Bretland Park, Clara

Munster senior football championship

  • Tipperary v Cork, Cahir
  • Waterford v Kerry, Fraher Field

Munster senior B football championship

  • Cork v Clare, Cloughduv

Ulster senior football championship

  • Cavan v Donegal, Kingspan Breffni Park

Ulster intermediate football championship

  • Tyrone v Monaghan, O’Neills Healy Park

Ulster junior football championship

  • Fermanagh v Down, Tempo.

Emma Duffy
