Players to boycott official LGFA and Camogie Association media events as protests continue

INTER-COUNTY PLAYERS will not take part in any official media events organised by the LGFA or the Camogie Association for the remainder of this year’s All-Ireland Championships.

The move comes following weeks of protests under the banner #UnitedForEquality as Gaelic games’ female stars fight to improve the minimum standards of facilities and support services available to them.

Advertisement

Although they are boycotting the official media events organised by the governing bodies, players will speak to the media at events organised by the Gaelic Players Association.

A GPA statement on Wednesday morning said: “Inter-county female players have decided not to take part in media events organised by the LGFA or Camogie Association in advance of games in the closing stages of the All-Ireland championships.

“This decision was taken collectively on a call of squad reps and captains yesterday, as the #UnitedForEquality protest continues.

“To avoid a loss of coverage of the games, the GPA will organise media access to players. We will be in touch in the next 24 to 48 hours with details.

“The players’ decision will have no impact on local arrangements that regional media have in place.”

The All-Ireland ladies football quarter-finals take place this weekend on 15 and 16 July, with the All-Ireland senior camogie semi-finals set to take place as a double-header on Saturday 22 July.