59% OF IRISH people have never attended a live women’s sporting event, according to new research from Lidl to be unveiled at the 2024 National Football League launch.

Lidl Ireland and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] will present unprecedented findings into support – or lack thereof – for female sport in Ireland at Croke Park this morning.

1,000 people were surveyed in November and December 2023, with the research nationally representative, conducted by Red C and commissioned by Lidl.

Their new ‘Get Behind the Fight’ campaign aims to increase LGFA attendances, with Division 4 fixtures getting underway on Sunday. The full National League programme kicks off on Saturday, 20 January, with Division 1 heavyweights Dublin and Kerry meeting at Parnell Park [throw-in 5.15pm, lie on TG4] in a repeat of the 2023 All-Ireland final.

Research found that more than half go the population (59%) admit they have never been to a live female sporting event compared to just over a quarter (29%) never attending a male equivalent. That said, 42% stated interest in attending a female sporting evening and 74% think it is a shame that people don’t attend.

Irish people are five times more likely to attend a premier men’s event in person than an equivalent premier female event, with 46% saying that men’s sport is generally better to watch. 59% would prefer to watch men’s sport on TV than attend a live female sporting event, and 38% think that the standard of play isn’t high enough to justify attendance.

Out of the 25% who do attend live female sporting events, spectators are more likely to be male (57%) than female (43%) and aged between 35 and 54. Parents of participating children are also more active in attending female fixtures.

According to the research, lack of media coverage is perceived to negatively affect public awareness and support, with 40% stating this as a reason for non-attendance at live women’s events. Almost two thirds (65%) of people think women’s sport does not get enough media coverage in Ireland and 83% believe that men’s sport is covered more comprehensively.

The current record for attendance at a female sporting event in Ireland. Oisin Keniry / INPHO Oisin Keniry / INPHO / INPHO

Other barriers to attending female sports events included venues not being easy to get to (37%), not knowing anyone that is playing (34%) and ticket prices being too high (34%), and the research found that perceptions and unconscious bias around women’s sport in Ireland continue to be key issues.

Half of people think there is a lack of Irish female sporting heroes.

The current record for attendance at a female sporting event in Ireland is 56,114 from the 2019 TG4 All-Ireland LGFA finals. The leading soccer crowd is 35,944, recorded at September’s historic Uefa Women’s Nations League clash between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Outside of showcase events, however, attendance figures are not consistently strong for female sporting events.

Lindsay Peterson, Nebraska Volleyball’s Director of Operations at the University of Nebraska and Holly Murdock, Head of Operations, Women’s Professional Game at the English FA, will both share their insight at the 2024 National Football League launch today, with Carla Rowe, Stephanie Roche and Gordon D’Arcy among those also set to be attendance.

Full coverage will be available on The 42.