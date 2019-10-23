This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ward, Goldrick and McGrath head up LGFA player of the year nominees

There are further Australia-bound stars nominated at intermediate and junior level.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 3:03 PM
1 hour ago 558 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4864078

THREE-IN-A-ROW All-Ireland winners Dublin boast two of the three nominees for this year’s senior LGFA players’ player of the year award.

sinead-goldrick-and-hannah-oneill Sinead Goldrick and Hannah O'Neill lift the Brendan Martin Cup in September. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A goalscorer in this year’s All-Ireland final win over Galway, six-time All-Star Sinead Goldrick in nominated for the prize for a second time.

Her three-time All-Star team-mate Siobhan McGrath and Galway’s Louise Ward are rewarded for their exploits this season with a first nomination.

louise-ward-and-olwen-carey Galway's Louise Ward in action against Dublin in the All-Ireland final. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Galway woman will be in Connacht championship action this Sunday as Kilkerrin-Clonberne bid to retain their provincial title against Kilbride. Meanwhile, Goldrick will be aiming to extend Foxrock-Cabinteely’s dominance in Leinster, Laois club Sarsfields stand between them and a five-in-a-row.

At intermediate level, Tipperary pair Orla O’Dwyer and Aishling Moloney make the final three with Meath’s Monica McGuirk. And the contenders for the Junior Players’ Player of the Year gong has been whittled down to Louth’s Kate Flood, London’s Hannah Noonan and Fermanagh star Eimear Smyth.

orla-odwyer Tipperary dual star Orla O'Dwyer is one of three player of the year nominees who will move to play in Australia next term. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Three of the nine players short-listed will depart for Australia and the AFLW this winter with Goldrick (Melbourne), O’Dwyer (Brisbane) and Flood (Freemantle) set to try their hand at the professional game.

The awards will be handed out at the 2019 TG4 All-Star Awards Banquet at Citywest on 16 November.

