Ward, Goldrick and McGrath head up LGFA player of the year nominees

THREE-IN-A-ROW All-Ireland winners Dublin boast two of the three nominees for this year’s senior LGFA players’ player of the year award.

Sinead Goldrick and Hannah O'Neill lift the Brendan Martin Cup in September. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A goalscorer in this year’s All-Ireland final win over Galway, six-time All-Star Sinead Goldrick in nominated for the prize for a second time.

Her three-time All-Star team-mate Siobhan McGrath and Galway’s Louise Ward are rewarded for their exploits this season with a first nomination.

Galway's Louise Ward in action against Dublin in the All-Ireland final. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Galway woman will be in Connacht championship action this Sunday as Kilkerrin-Clonberne bid to retain their provincial title against Kilbride. Meanwhile, Goldrick will be aiming to extend Foxrock-Cabinteely’s dominance in Leinster, Laois club Sarsfields stand between them and a five-in-a-row.

At intermediate level, Tipperary pair Orla O’Dwyer and Aishling Moloney make the final three with Meath’s Monica McGuirk. And the contenders for the Junior Players’ Player of the Year gong has been whittled down to Louth’s Kate Flood, London’s Hannah Noonan and Fermanagh star Eimear Smyth.

Tipperary dual star Orla O'Dwyer is one of three player of the year nominees who will move to play in Australia next term. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Three of the nine players short-listed will depart for Australia and the AFLW this winter with Goldrick (Melbourne), O’Dwyer (Brisbane) and Flood (Freemantle) set to try their hand at the professional game.

The awards will be handed out at the 2019 TG4 All-Star Awards Banquet at Citywest on 16 November.

