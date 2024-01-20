5 questions ahead of Dublin v Kerry and Division 1 league opening weekend

1. What can we expect from defending All-Ireland champions Dublin?

The hunted once more, Dublin are back at the top of ladies football.

Mick Bohan’s side won their first All-Ireland title since 2020 last year and they’ll be looking to keep hold of the Brendan Martin Cup.

It all starts with the league though, which has been a mixed bag in recent seasons.

“Dublin actually haven’t got a great reputation in the league,” as Carla Rowe points out.

“We have only won two in our history, so it’s something that we are chasing hard and going after this year, starting with Saturday against Kerry.”

With those victories arriving in 2018 and 2021, the league hasn’t always been a priority for the Sky Blues. Expect experimentation, as always, but it is a real springboard for championship too.

2019 All-Star Olwen Carey has returned to the set-up in a major boost and she joins dual star Hannah Hegarty and eight 2023 All-Ireland final starters in the starting team for this evening’s Parnell Park clash. Leah Caffrey will lead the team, with Rowe named on the bench.

There are whispers of other ins and outs, and they should become clearer over the coming weeks. The involvement of their AFLW duo, Sinead Goldrick and Jennifer Dunne, is unclear.

2. Can Kerry get over the line?

Kerry have enjoyed a remarkable rise of late, though have fallen short in back-to-back All-Ireland finals.

Advertisement

Defending their Division 1 league crown will be a major aim, but a first Brendan Martin Cup lift since 1993 is the Holy Grail.

The Kingdom made their impact felt in the top-flight of the league last year, landing the title immediately after promotion from Division 2.

Kerry are the reigning Division 1 league champions. Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

With Declan Quill and Darragh Long going again, the core playing group have also remained in situ. The retention of 2023 Footballer of the Year Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is huge, while there are several new players involved. Mags Fitzgerald and PJ Reidy have joined the coaching set-up, with Geraldine O’Shea departing.

“New voices, new drills, and a bit of freshness,” as Siofra O’Shea, who will miss the league due to an ACL injury, told The 42.

The star forward also spoke about targetting “bragging rights” against Dublin. “It’d be nice to get a win over the Dubs. It was tough beating them twice last year and then not beating them on the biggest day. To get a win would be nice.

“We’ll just treat it as another game. As we went through the league last year, we took each game as it came, and it landed us in the final.”

3. Will Meath recover after disappointing 2023?

The Royals’ three in-a-row bid didn’t go to plan, to say the very least.

Davy Nelson departed as manager three weeks out from championship, having just succeeded back-to-back All-Ireland winning boss Eamonn Murray. Former Meath star Jenny Rispin then took the reins on an interim basis, with former backroom team members Paul Garrigan and Eugene Ivers also returning on a short-term basis.

Ultimately, Meath bowed out of the championship after a quarter-final defeat to Kerry.

They won just one of their seven league games last year, so will be looking to significantly improve that record under new manager Shane McCormack.

Coping with the loss of Vikki Wall, who is pursuing Rugby Sevens, will be a huge challenge, but McCormack will have no shortage of experience to turn to.

Monica McGuirk with Vikki Wall. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The former Armagh manager has appointed All-Star goalkeeper Monica McGuirk as his captain, while Emma Duggan and Shauna Ennis are on the bench for tomorrow’s opener against Mayo.

4. How are the other Division 1 counties shaping up?

Like Meath, several other counties have new managers for 2024. Gregory McGonigle has filled the vacancy McCormack left in Armagh, while Liam McHale and Daniel Moynihan are at the helm in Mayo and Galway respectively.

There’s plenty of noise out of Cork, in particular, with local media outlets reporting several absentees for the year ahead. Star forward Doireann O’Sullivan will be absent after an injury-plagued few seasons, while Ciara O’Sullivan and Róisín Phelan are expected to sit out the league. Meabh O’Sullivan, Eimear Meaney, Laura Fitzgerald and Bríd O’Sullivan have also stepped away from Shane Ronayne’s set-up.

Tracey Leonard has reportedly retired from inter-county football in a blow for Galway. They impressed as they moved through the gears in the league last season, but were heavily defeated by Kerry in the final.

There are plenty of ins and outs elsewhere, with big hitters Caroline O’Hanlon and Aimee and Blaithin Mackin among those recommitting for reigning Division 2 champions Armagh.

Meanwhile, Pat Sullivan goes again with Waterford. The Déise pulled some big results out of the bag last year as they retained their top-flight status, and will be eyeing more f the same.

5. Who might make the jump from Division 2?

The second tier is always a minefield, as eight sides battle it out for promotion. Donegal will be looking to bounce right back up after their disappointing relegation last season. John McNulty will oversee their fortunes after the departure of Maxi Curran, with plenty of familiar faces back on board.

Niamh McLaughlin is Donegal captain. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

They’re one of four senior outfits in the division, along with tomorrow’s opponents Laois, All-Ireland intermediate champions Kildare and Tipperary. Cavan join Tyrone, Westmeath and Monaghan in the intermediate ranks after suffering championship relegation last season. The Lilywhites are up from Division 3

Tipp will be eyeing promotion. Five wins from seven wasn’t enough for a league final berth last year, but with AFLW star Aishling Moloney leading the charge again, they’ll fancy a big 2024.

Read Next Related Reads 2019 All-Star returns as Dublin and Kerry name teams for league opener Experience, new tactics, star-studded backroom: McHale impact with Mayo LGFA How Kerry star forward played All-Ireland final with ruptured ACL

Tyrone and Westmeath both comfortably stayed afloat in Division 2 last year, and will be looking to step it up this time around.

Cavan (Michael O’Rourke), Monaghan (Darren Greenan) and Laois (Tom Devereux and Billy Kiernan) are among those hoping for a new manager bounce.

Time will tell across the board.

Lidl Ladies National Football League fixtures

Saturday 20 January 20

Division 1

Dublin v Kerry; Parnell Park, 5.15pm – TG4

Division 4

Limerick v Derry; Doon, 7pm

Sunday 21 January

Division 1

Cork v Galway; Mallow, 2pm

Mayo v Meath; Ballina Stephenites, 2pm

Armagh v Waterford; Crossmaglen, 1pm

Division 2

Tyrone v Westmeath; Naomh Eoghan GAA, 2pm

Cavan v Tipperary, Lacken, 2pm

Kildare v Monaghan; Manguard Park, 2pm

Laois v Donegal; LOETB Centre of Excellence in Portlaoise, 2pm

Division 3

Roscommon v Down; Padraig Pearses, 12pm

Wexford v Clare; Taghmon, 1pm

Antrim v Louth; Davitt Park, Belfast, 2pm

Offaly v Sligo; Ferbane, 2pm

Division 4