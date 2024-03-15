What's the key target for each team as Division 1 league ends?

THIS WEEKEND BRINGS the penultimate round of the Lidl Ladies National League Division 1.

It’s all to play for, with the final pairing yet to be confirmed and relegation a live threat for several teams. Two teams drop to Division 2 this year in a change from recent seasons.

What’s the key thing each team needs from the end of the league?

That’s the big question. Here, The 42 runs the rule over the eight Division 1 sides.

LGFA Division 1 table

1. Armagh – 15 pts (+26)

2. Kerry – 10 pts (+17)

3. Meath – 9 pts (-3)

4. Dublin – 9 pts (+2)

5. Mayo – 7 pts (-10)

6. Galway – 3 pts (0)

7. Waterford – 3 pts (-10)

8. Cork – 3 pts (-22)

(Full table here.)

*******

Armagh

The Orchard county, back in the top-flight for the first time since 2016, are the only team with a 100% record after five rounds. They’ve made a brilliant start to life under Gregory McGonigle and are well on track for a decider berth.

They’ll undoubtedly be chasing the title, and looking to emulate Meath in 2022 and Kerry in 2023 by winning Division 1 (for the first time) in their return season.

Armagh are marginally the highest scoring team in the division, with Aimee Mackin top of the charts with 5-16. Defensively, they have conceded the least of the lot.

They’ll be looking to book their final ticket away to Mayo this weekend, before McGonigle welcomes his former Dublin side to close out the group games.

Kerry

The defending champions are among several teams in the running for a final spot. They’ll be targetting a Croke Park return to defend their crown.

Declan Quill and Daragh Long’s side have won three, lost one and drawn one to date. Mayo ended their winning start with a last-gasp draw, before Armagh comprehensively triumphed in their top-of-the-table clash.

Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Leah Caffrey of Dublin during last year's All-Ireland final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The Kingdom have rotated their squad plenty. They are yet to play their strongest team, with Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh restricted to a substitute role in recent weeks. We will likely see more of the reigning Footballer of the Year imminently.

They face a tricky trip to Meath next, before hosting Galway – who are looking to stave off relegation.

Meath

A decider spot is in reach for the Royals too, so Sunday’s meeting will be very interesting.

Under the watchful eye of former Armagh boss Shane McCormack, they have won three games and lost two so far. They’re without Vikki Wall, who is pursuing Rugby Sevens, and the recently-retired Niamh O’Sullivan, but have unearthed some new names.

Emma Duggan is second to Mackin in the scoring charts with 0-28 (15f).

Meath will be looking to improve their defensive record, however. Their points difference is -3, with their 69 points conceded outweighing 66 scored. They finish against strugglers Cork.

Dublin

Dublin are the All-Ireland champions. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin welcome the Rebels to the capital on Saturday, and finish their group campaign away to Armagh next week.

The All-Ireland champions are neck-and-neck with Meath after three wins and two defeats. Mick Bohan’s side have shown flashes of brilliance but have been inconsistent too.

Olwen Carey is back in the fold, while they have also been boosted by the seasonal returns of Hannah Tyrrell and Jennifer Dunne in recent weeks. Tyrrell’s scoring output has been particularly crucial.

The Dubs haven’t been at their best defensively, their score difference just +2, so they’ll be looking to improve on that as they go in search of a decider berth.

Mayo

Mayo should be safe in Division 1 for 2025. Under new manager Liam McHale, their record is two wins, two defeats and that impressive draw away to Kerry – “a huge turning point,” as All-Star defender Danielle Caldwell said.

They’re a young team, with Fiona McHale, Kathryn Sullivan and the Cafferky sisters among their leaders, and new players coming to the fore in the absence of their big-name AFLW contingent.

Mayo manager Liam McHale. John Corless / INPHO John Corless / INPHO / INPHO

They’ll be looking to stop high-flying Armagh in their tracks next, before hosting Waterford, with a final spot still achievable with two wins.

To finish on a high — and most importantly, rubber stamp their top-flight status — they’ll need to improve their defensive record. They have implemented a more attacking style, but have conceded 10 more points that they have scored.

Galway

The Tribe are among three teams rooted to the bottom after just one win from five.

They endured a slow start under new manager Daniel Moynihan, but roared to life with an eight-point victory over Meath last time out. While they lost star forward Tracey Leonard to retirement, Galway’s club All-Ireland winning Kilkerrin-Clonberne crew are back on board in a major boost and they’ll hope to steer the county to safety.

It won’t be easy though. Fellow strugglers Waterford are up first in a crunch showdown this weekend, and that’s must-win for both sides. Galway do have the advantage of home comforts.

They travel to Kerry in the closing round, hoping to avoid the drop to Division 2 for the first time since 2014.

Waterford

The Déise have been in the top-flight since 2020, having won Division 2 the previous year.

Waterford won Division 2 in 2019. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

They have flirted with relegation of late, but have managed to stay up. 2023 was an impressive campaign as a string of impressive results saw them finish fifth.

Pat Sullivan’s side haven’t quite hit the same heights this year, their defensive record hamstringing them to an extent. They have conceded the most across the division, so they will need to tighten up the scoreboard if they are to survive once more.

They are on the road for their last two games. The Galway clash this weekend is pivotal, before a visit to Mayo to close out proceedings.

Cork

It may be a surprise to some to see Cork rock-bottom. It has been a difficult campaign so far for Shane Ronayne’s new-look side.

They have suffered hammer blows in recent days with the O’Sullivan sisters, Ciara and Doireann, and Roisin Phelan all retiring from inter-county football. Key forward Katie Quirke, sidelined with a significant knee injury, is among a list of others unavailable.

The Rebels are lacking firepower up front and their score difference is alarming. At -22, it’s by far the worst in the division. Cork are the lowest scoring team with 41 points, while they have conceded 63.

The 11-time All-Ireland winners have been in Division 1 since 2004. They’ll need to pull something special out of the bag in trips to Dublin and Meath to avoid the drop — and stop the rot.

*******

Division 1 LGFA league fixtures

Saturday 16 March

Dublin v Cork, DCU St Clare’s, 4.30pm

Sunday 17 March